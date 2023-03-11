Florida Outperforms Nation in Each of These Areas, Report Finds

Palm Beach. Photo by Richard Sagredo on Unsplash

Whether it be the economy, population, or income, Florida keeps on growing. In 2022, the state retook the fastest-growing title for the first time in over 50 years, and that growth shows is plainly visible throughout the state. As more and more money flows into the area from around the country, the infrastructure and support services that support it continue to change. And while all that growth tends to benefit state and local economies and businesses, it typically brings with it some growing pains, as well.

Florida, for its part, has done well accommodating the growth - at least if US News' state rankings are to be believed. In that analysis, Florida is ranked among the top ten states in the nation in several categories, as well as securing the #10 spot overall in their rankings. While there are some areas the state could improve in - such as healthcare and opportunity - Florida residents enjoy some of the best support in the nation in other categories.

Below are the areas in which the state is among the best in the nation, according to US News:

Economy - 8th place

With all that growth, it isn't exactly surprising to see Florida's economy near the top of the list. Finishing strong in all three categories - business environment, growth, and employment - Florida easily earns its top-10 spot here.

The state's strongest performance was, unsurprisingly, in the growth category. The metric looks at net migration between states, growth in the young portion of the population, and GDP growth to determine the overall economic health of a state. The state also performed well in business environment scores, which consider the number of new businesses formed, tax environment, and other, similar concerns.

Money. Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash

According to state records, Florida had over 63,000 new businesses open in 2022, third in the nation behind only California and Texas - both states with higher populations. The state's median household income has also grown recently from $46,000 in 2015 to $59,000 in the most recent data. While that number still lags behind much of the nation, it does represent a significant improvement in just a few years.

Fiscal Stability - 8th place

Florida is also fairly strong in terms of the state's budget and finances, not just those of its individual residents. Fiscal stability is measured in two parts: short-term and long-term. The former looks at upcoming obligations and debt levels, as well as funding shortfalls in the current budget or departments. Long-term fiscal stability looks at items like pension obligations, structured debt over the next several decades, and similar items that will have an impact on many generations of state residents.

Governor DeSantis has made fiscal responsibility a frequent talking point during his administration, drawing a contrast between his state's policies and other, higher-spending, higher-taxed states. Just earlier this week, the governor mentioned both during his "State of the State" address.

While the state always has to pass a balanced budget, it can opt to carry a deficit over into the following year. Unlike many other states, however, Florida carries a surplus instead. In fact, the state's surplus for 2022 was the largest ever on record at $21.8 billion. With that sizeable advantage, as well as the natural economic benefits that come with population growth, Florida should be at the top of this category for years to come.

Education - 3rd place

While Florida often enters the national conversation when it comes to economics or finance, it wasn't until recently that the state started garnering attention for its educational accomplishments. Now the state ranks 3rd in the entire nation behind only long-reigning #1 New Jersey and Massachusetts.

University of Florida Photo by Ernie A Stephens on Unsplash

Most notably, when broken down by category, Florida receives the top rank in the nation for higher education, while K-12 schooling still lags slightly behind. The state's education system has been in the news often lately, whether it be for the prominent battle between Governor DeSantis and Disney over the Parental Rights in Education Bill or the latest proposed changes to higher education.

One item has been consistent, however: even though the state is home to some of the most desired universities in the country, it remains the cheapest state in the nation to earn a college education. At a time when tuition at private colleges routinely tops $35,000 per year, Florida's total in the mid-$6,000 range looks better each year. As long as that remains true, Florida will find itself at or near the top of these education rankings each year.

That concludes Florida's strongest areas according to annual reports. We've previously covered some areas the state doesn't fare as well in - such as healthcare - here. Those interested in seeing the rankings of all 50 states nationwide can find the full report here.