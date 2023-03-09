Governor Hobbs Appoints 17 to This Task Force Charged With Safeguarding Elections

Pete Ski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0og2BA_0lDIHRmt00
Monument Valley Rd, AZ.Photo byGautier SallesonUnsplash

The newly created Arizona Bipartisan Elections Task Force received its member roster today. Governor Hobbs announced the appointments on Wednesday morning, concluding a process that involved building the role of the task force from the ground up to eventually selecting its members.

The member selection process itself is very diversified and involves nominations from several different political groups and organizations - done intentionally to create a cross-section representative of Arizona voters at large. The task force was initially created earlier this year via an executive order from Governor Hobbs and was largely praised by various election watchdogs and lobbying groups.

In her release surrounding the appointments, Governor Hobbs had the following to say:

Arizona’s voters deserve an election system that is free, fair, and secure. I look forward to the task force’s recommendations and will continue working toward meaningful election reform that will improve the democratic process for voters and election administrators in Arizona .

Per the above executive order, task force members were selected by the Arizona Secretary of State (a Democrat), the Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives (a Republican), the President of the Arizona State Senate (a Republican), and various cities, towns, and advocacy groups.

Many of the new task force members have existing roles in local county politics, including three county recorders and four current or former county election officials. Cybersecurity experts and lawyers round out the appointees. In total, seventeen members will serve on the task force.

Election security, monitoring, and other regulations have become hot topics in recent years after first gaining prominence following the closely-observed recounts in Florida in the wake of the 2000 election. In the years since, faith in the nation's institutions has consistently decreased as members from both parties continually lambasted various government operations for mistakes and injustices, both perceived and actual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vp8Py_0lDIHRmt00
Voting.Photo byArnaud JaegersonUnsplash

Even reporting on America's institutions has lost the trust of the public, regardless of the source - every form of news has seen declines in faith and trustworthiness over the past several years, according to Gallup. Governor Hobbs has created the latest task force in hopes of restoring some of that confidence, per the earlier executive order.

As currently structured, the group will be tasked with analyzing election processes and security throughout the state. After reviewing the policies and procedures both statewide and in various counties, the task force is expected to deliver a report with recommendations on the following items:

  • How to deliver consistent, secure, and accessible election administration and voter registration throughout the state
  • Improving access to the elections process to give all voters an opportunity to participate
  • Developing and supporting local elections officials and administering the necessary training and support services
  • Updating election processes, technology, and equipment
  • Increasing/promoting transparency and sharing details on election processes with the public to boost trust and engagement

Per the order, the task force will immediately dissolve following their report delivery and final recommendations, which the group has until November of this year to complete. The governor has given no indication as to whether or not a new task force will be created subsequently to follow up on any concerns or problem areas.

For now, the task force will still be in its preliminary stages as they begin to collect data from around the state. When the report is eventually concluded, it is to be released publically to all state residents.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Government# Elections# Democracy# Law

Comments / 10

Published by

Financial field by trade. I sort through all the public records so that you don't have to. Keeping up to date on events both local and national in scale.

New York, NY
4K followers

More from Pete Ski

Florida State

Florida Outperforms Nation in Each of These Areas, Report Finds

Whether it be the economy, population, or income, Florida keeps on growing. In 2022, the state retook the fastest-growing title for the first time in over 50 years, and that growth shows is plainly visible throughout the state. As more and more money flows into the area from around the country, the infrastructure and support services that support it continue to change. And while all that growth tends to benefit state and local economies and businesses, it typically brings with it some growing pains, as well.

Read full story
36 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Speaks Out on Parental Rights in Education, Recommends Legislators Pass This "Emergency" Item

School materialsPhoto byElement5 DigitalonUnsplash. Governor Abbott made clear his administration's priorities on education in a speech at Brazos Christian School in Bryan on Wednesday. The governor also took the time to discuss curriculum reforms as well as encouraging parents to use state-funded Education Savings Accounts for their children's education. Education has long been one of Abbott's primary talking points in public appearances, and this week continued that trend.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Touts Florida's Strengths in "State of the State" Speech, Focuses on These Suggested Changes

Governor DeSantis had plenty to highlight in his speech this week on Florida's overall status. Florida is currently the fastest-growing state in the nation and ranks among the top five in education - both items that the governor chose to highlight during his annual address. The speech also called attention to the state's recent influx of businesses from other states, as well as those that were newly created inside the state and their impact on the economy for Florida residents.

Read full story
3 comments
Nevada State

New Nevada Bill Transfers $70 Million as Governor Lombardo Recommends These Changes to School Funding

Charter school advocates in Nevada should soon see more state assistance coming their way after Governor Lombardo signed Senate Bill 124 last week. The bill effectively moves $70 million dollars from Nevada's general funds to the State Education Fund, a transfer that Governor Lombardo advocates be spent on charter school transportation.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Florida Among the Worst in the Nation in This Healthcare Category, According to Report

Medical equipment and supplies.Photo byJulia ZyablovaonUnsplash. Florida, as a state, generally performs well in national rankings regardless of the topic. The state ranks in the top 10 of U.S. News' state rankings on education, economics, and fiscal stability, for example. Still, there are some areas where the state inevitably lags behind. Unfortunately for many residents, one of those categories is healthcare.

Read full story
156 comments
Colorado State

Governor Polis Signs New Bill Aimed at Providing More of This Healthcare Access to Colorado Residents

Two people having a conversation.Photo byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. Mental healthcare services and treatment might soon get just a little more accessible for Colorado residents. Governor Polis on Friday signed a bipartisan bill advanced by the Colorado General Assembly that takes aim at some changes to behavioral healthcare and how providers can best help their patients in the state. The governor announced the signing alongside several other administrative items in a press release on Friday.

Read full story
22 comments
Georgia State

Georgia's Infrastructure Falls Far Short in These Areas, Study Finds

Jackson Street Bridge in Atlanta.Photo byAndrew SchultzonUnsplash. Georgians, particularly those in the Atlanta area, may know the area's transit struggles well. Plenty more would have gripes about the commuting situation in the state amidst its tremendous population growth. Still, the state regularly advertises its infrastructure advantages to businesses considering relocation to the area, and local cities and towns have been pouring money into projects that strengthen the grid. So, which group is correct?

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Impacts from Hurricane Ian Remain as Governor DeSantis Announces More Funding to Local Governments

St. Petersburg, FL.Photo byThe Tampa Bay Estuary ProgramonUnsplash. Amid the long, slow recovery process from 2022's Hurricane Ianin Florida, Governor DeSantis has announced additional aid from the state. In a press release this week, DeSantis announced that $50 million bridge loans would be made available to communities still suffering from the Category 4 storm's impact. The loans are intended to allow towns and counties to continue normal operations or recovery efforts while awaiting federal funds or the return of normal revenues.

Read full story
57 comments

Governor Murphy Highlights New Budget Proposal as State Focuses on These Items

Governor Murphy's office, like many governors around the country, is currently in the process of selling its budget proposal to the state's residents and legislators. Highlights include various spending packages, debt reduction, and other items. Chief among them, at least so far, is education.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida's Infrastructure in Need of Repair in These Major Areas, Report Finds

Tampa, FL roadways.Photo byBrandon BurridgeonUnsplash. Florida's government has some work to do, still. With plenty of grant and state money flowing into projects in recent years, some critical pieces of the state's infrastructure remain in disrepair or in severe need of funding, according to the most recentInfrastructure Report Card.

Read full story
7 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Housing Prices Continue to Retreat, but No Relief for Renters Yet

The peak of Georgia's red-hot housing market appears to now be a distant memory. Prices statewide have now fallen for the seventh straight month, according to real estate data provided by Redfin, with the median home statewide now selling for $336,000 compared to $373,000 back at the market's peak in June of 2022. While that information isn't exactly welcome news for those who bought at the top of the market or for individuals who make a living in the real estate business, it does represent the first positive signs seen in several years for prospective buyers.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

Texas Housing Prices Continue to Retreat With These Areas Leading the Decline

Texas residents looking to buy a home may finally get some relief, if current pricing trends are to continue, that is. Following a significant surge, real estate prices have begun a sharp tack downward toward pre-pandemic levels in nearly every metro in the state. For those in the real estate business, the pricing correction may also allow more buyers to enter the market than the previous year did.

Read full story
3 comments
Miami, FL

Despite Continuous Florida Construction, Renters on a Budget Have Few Options

The Hamilton Apartments in Miami keep adding new towers. The second and third towers for the resort were approved in 2022, and the complex offers a close location to many of Miami's corporate offices, restaurants, and other amenities. The apartments are smoke-free and offer on-site fitness centers, lounges, and a putting green. It'll just cost you $4,000 a month to live there.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

As Winter Storms Ravage California, Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency

California residents who are still recovering from the recent slate of winter weather might soon see some additional assistance. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom officially declared a state of emergency in 13 of California's counties, citing the unusually inclement weather and damage wrought to several areas unaccustomed to such storms.

Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

Governor Hobbs Vetoes Housing Bill as Renters Feel the Pressure

A recent bill passed by the Senate is being returned to the legislature following Governor Katie Hobbs' veto of the measure. The bill SB1184, which had previously passed both chambers of the legislature, would have made some changes to taxes on landlords and, in theory, passed some of those gains along to tenants and renters throughout the state - at least according to the bill's proponents. Governor Hobbs took a different view, which was evident in her press release following the veto. Said Hobbs:

Read full story
111 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Announces Appointees for New Board Overseeing Disney

Disney's Boardwalk ResortPhoto byMatt PopovichonUnsplash. Disney's largely-autonomous reign is set to conclude with the passage of House Bill 9-B, which does away with the "Reedy Creek Improvement District" that had long managed the revenues and land use of the areas surrounding the popular theme parks. Instead, according to the bill, a governor-appointed board of five members will regulate and manage the area.

Read full story
48 comments
Florida State

Florida Democratic Party's Struggles Continue as Voter Registration Drops

It has not been a particularly great couple of years for Florida's Democratic Party. The FDP has seen their candidate for governor lose by the widest margin in twenty years while the opponent - Ron DeSantis - carried the traditional democratic stronghold Miami-Dade. Senate candidate Val Demmings didn't fare much better, and the party chair resigned following the latest election cycle.

Read full story
10 comments
Alabama State

These Major Companies Are Bringing Business to Alabama

The Alabama economy keeps getting good news, even if the national picture isn't as sunny. With the state experiencing record-low unemployment - at 2.8%, to be exact - and a large budget surplus, it seems that the state has gotten its economic situation secured for at least the near future.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

These Two Fields Continue to Bring Jobs and Revenue to Georgia

Georgia's been enjoying a successful few years, at least financially. The state has had record-setting budget surpluses in both of the past two years, surpluses that have resulted in some rebates and refunds to state taxpayers. The state's workforce participation rate has largely recovered from COVID, though the trend is currently a negative one. Unemployment hovers near historic lows at 3.0%.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy