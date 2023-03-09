Governor Hobbs Appoints 17 to This Task Force Charged With Safeguarding Elections

Monument Valley Rd, AZ. Photo by Gautier Salles on Unsplash

The newly created Arizona Bipartisan Elections Task Force received its member roster today. Governor Hobbs announced the appointments on Wednesday morning, concluding a process that involved building the role of the task force from the ground up to eventually selecting its members.

The member selection process itself is very diversified and involves nominations from several different political groups and organizations - done intentionally to create a cross-section representative of Arizona voters at large. The task force was initially created earlier this year via an executive order from Governor Hobbs and was largely praised by various election watchdogs and lobbying groups.

In her release surrounding the appointments, Governor Hobbs had the following to say:

Arizona’s voters deserve an election system that is free, fair, and secure. I look forward to the task force’s recommendations and will continue working toward meaningful election reform that will improve the democratic process for voters and election administrators in Arizona .

Per the above executive order, task force members were selected by the Arizona Secretary of State (a Democrat), the Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives (a Republican), the President of the Arizona State Senate (a Republican), and various cities, towns, and advocacy groups.

Many of the new task force members have existing roles in local county politics, including three county recorders and four current or former county election officials. Cybersecurity experts and lawyers round out the appointees. In total, seventeen members will serve on the task force.

Election security, monitoring, and other regulations have become hot topics in recent years after first gaining prominence following the closely-observed recounts in Florida in the wake of the 2000 election. In the years since, faith in the nation's institutions has consistently decreased as members from both parties continually lambasted various government operations for mistakes and injustices, both perceived and actual.

Voting. Photo by Arnaud Jaegers on Unsplash

Even reporting on America's institutions has lost the trust of the public, regardless of the source - every form of news has seen declines in faith and trustworthiness over the past several years, according to Gallup. Governor Hobbs has created the latest task force in hopes of restoring some of that confidence, per the earlier executive order.

As currently structured, the group will be tasked with analyzing election processes and security throughout the state. After reviewing the policies and procedures both statewide and in various counties, the task force is expected to deliver a report with recommendations on the following items:

How to deliver consistent, secure, and accessible election administration and voter registration throughout the state

Improving access to the elections process to give all voters an opportunity to participate

Developing and supporting local elections officials and administering the necessary training and support services

Updating election processes, technology, and equipment

Increasing/promoting transparency and sharing details on election processes with the public to boost trust and engagement

Per the order, the task force will immediately dissolve following their report delivery and final recommendations, which the group has until November of this year to complete. The governor has given no indication as to whether or not a new task force will be created subsequently to follow up on any concerns or problem areas.

For now, the task force will still be in its preliminary stages as they begin to collect data from around the state. When the report is eventually concluded, it is to be released publically to all state residents.