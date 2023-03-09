New Nevada Bill Transfers $70 Million as Governor Lombardo Recommends These Changes to School Funding

A school bus. Photo by Maximilian Simson on Unsplash

Charter school advocates in Nevada should soon see more state assistance coming their way after Governor Lombardo signed Senate Bill 124 last week. The bill effectively moves $70 million dollars from Nevada's general funds to the State Education Fund, a transfer that Governor Lombardo advocates be spent on charter school transportation.

The bill was originally proposed on February 9th and was largely a financial modification versus a new law or legislation. Currently, the state levies a mining tax that is prepaid each fiscal year into the state's general funds. This bill ended that prepayment practice and the taxes will instead be credited to the State Education Fund for the 2024 year.

The Nevada Commission on School Funding - a group that essentially reviews the financial needs of districts and makes recommendations for how state money should be used - has long advocated for transportation to charter schools to be a large part of the education spending in the state. Nevada's education budget has undergone plenty of other changes in recent years, including a fairly major one that repealed a 54-year-old method for determining school funding and replaced it with the "Pupil Centered Funding Plan," or PCFP.

The reason for the changes is fairly transparent: Nevada's school systems and funding typically perform poorly when compared to other states. According to US News' annual state rankings, Nevada is 40th when it comes to the education category. Depending on the metric used, the state can often fare even worse than that. This is fact that the state itself seems to acknowledge, as shown in this excerpt from the PCFP:

Nevada ranks among the bottom of all 50 states when comparing per-pupil funding for education, which results in fewer educational opportunities for our students and hinders student success. Because we know that investing in our children’s education is the key to our State’s economic future, the Commission on School Funding was charged with recommending a pathway toward an optimal level of funding for public schools in Nevada.

Many advocacy groups and individuals have been recommending charter schools for some time in Nevada. From those who believe the public variety of charter schools outclass their traditional rivals, to those who believe the smaller class sizes and non-traditional hiring options allow for a better education for gifted students, charters have long had advocates throughout the state. The difficulties, however, often come when the school of a parent or child's choosing is physically further away than nearby public options.

While some charter schools do provide limited transportation options, no funding is provided by the state at present. As a result, some parents are left with uncomfortable choices between maintaining their work schedule or getting their child or children to a school they believe fits them best. Governor Lombardo and the Commission on School Funding both believe that parents of charter students shouldn't be forced into that dilemma.

It may not be up to either of them, however. A change to the funding system for education transportation would likely require changes from the state's legislators, a lengthier process than simply moving money from one area to another. According to the governor's press release, he is urging the state's lawmakers to do just that.

Until then, however, it looks like parents of charter school students are still on their own, even with the extra $70 million in education funding. As of this writing, no new measures had been introduced that would allocate transportation funding to charter schools.