Florida Among the Worst in the Nation in This Healthcare Category, According to Report

Pete Ski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdAUk_0l9EHdSW00
Medical equipment and supplies.Photo byJulia ZyablovaonUnsplash

Florida, as a state, generally performs well in national rankings regardless of the topic. The state ranks in the top 10 of U.S. News' state rankings on education, economics, and fiscal stability, for example. Still, there are some areas where the state inevitably lags behind. Unfortunately for many residents, one of those categories is healthcare.

According to the 2022 report - part of an annual series published by U.S. News, Florida finishes a disheartening 41st among 50 states for healthcare access among its residents. That represents no change, for better or worse, from the 2021 results. While the state's quality of care fares better at 18th place, access is the issue for Floridians

For longtime residents, this is nothing new. Studies going back as far as seven years ago have shown the state to be among the most difficult when it comes to getting a doctor's appointment. This is particularly concerning as the median age in the state skews much higher than the nation's overall, meaning the population is more likely to have healthcare needs than other states. Despite that, the state spends less on a per-capita basis than others on healthcare, perhaps partially explaining the lack of access to care.

Unfortunately, the state fares even worse if the parameters are expanded to include mental and behavioral health services, where the state ranks a lowly 49th in care access according to Mental Health America, an advocacy group for the industry. That's not at all surprising, however, considering the state spends less per citizen on mental health care than any other state in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2033NA_0l9EHdSW00
Medical tools.Photo byMarcelo LealonUnsplash

The state may be trying to change its publicity on the issue, however. Casey DeSantis, the wife of the state's governor Ron DeSantis, has made mental health education and the reduction of stigma around mental illness among her priorities during public events and speeches. The Governor's Office just last year announced a new initiative by the First Lady around that very topic.

Mrs. DeSantis successfully lobbied the State Board of Education to begin teaching " resilience" and "perseverance" skills to students in an effort to help better prepare them for life's challenges and emotionally draining experiences, according to the press release. Earlier in that same year, Governor DeSantis signed a series of bills that took aim at mental and behavioral health issues as the state's troubles rose after the pandemic.

One of those changes lauded by the mental health community was a rewrite of portions of the state's Baker Act, particularly sections that applied to children or adolescents. The changes proposed (and ultimately approved) included sending minors to a clinical health review rather than the court system when mental health issues were identified. Mental health advocates stated that the previous system discouraged mental health reporting as parents sought to avoid sending their children into the legal system for what many perceived as a mental health issue.

Even with these recent changes, it appears the state has a long way to go before obtaining even average scores on most metrics. Whether further tweaks to legislation will assist or if it's simply a question of more funding are among many items being debated by lawmakers as the state tries to address these issues. For now, though, Florida still faces major issues with access to both mental and traditional healthcare.

Author's note: Readers interested in seeing Florida's full performance in each category can find the full state rankings here.

