Governor Polis Signs New Bill Aimed at Providing More of This Healthcare Access to Colorado Residents

Mental healthcare services and treatment might soon get just a little more accessible for Colorado residents. Governor Polis on Friday signed a bipartisan bill advanced by the Colorado General Assembly that takes aim at some changes to behavioral healthcare and how providers can best help their patients in the state. The governor announced the signing alongside several other administrative items in a press release on Friday.

Under the new law - HB23-1071 - psychologists in the state can now issue prescriptions for select medications provided that they have received authority to do so from the state board of examiners. The bill goes on to state the requirements for each psychologist who would receive this authority, including their educational and professional backgrounds.

While the bill may modestly improve some conditions in the state, Colorado has a long way to go if it wishes to catch up to its peers. According to Mental Health America, an advocacy group for mental and behavioral health services, Colorado had ranked dead last in the nation for 2022 in terms of mental wellness among adults. If one were to include Washington D.C., Colorado actually ranked 51st.

The state has improved modestly on the same metric since then, finishing up at 45th in the 2023 report. Some of the largest factors working against the state, according to the analysis, included:

Cost: More than 23% of those with mental health issues reported being unable to see a professional last year due to prohibitive prices

More than 23% of those with mental health issues reported being unable to see a professional last year due to prohibitive prices Overall prevalence: Nearly a quarter of state residents reported having some form of mental illness throughout the year

The study takes into account the percentages of adults with current or recent mental illness, whether they've received treatment, have insurance, and other basic healthcare items. The state does much better when evaluated on the same metrics for children and adolescents, where it ranks 13th.

The results are poorer than most when considering the state's expenditures on such issues. Colorado is, by most metrics, in the upper half of spending on a per-patient or per-capita basis in the nation on mental and behavioral health services. Despite this, the state still receives poor marks. Based on the findings from Mental Health America, it appears cheaper and easier access to care are the areas in which the state struggles most.

These items are nothing new for the state, unfortunately, a fact that the governor himself acknowledged in his "State of the State" speech in 2022. From the speech:

Here in Colorado and across the nation, the pandemic has worsened what was already a horrifying trend of young children, teens, and adults suffering increased feelings of anxiety, isolation, depression, and other mental health issues. Colorado needs to take bold action now.

Subsequent programs like the "I Matter" program launched in the state were targeted primarily at adolescents and children, two areas where Colorado has seen a marked improvement in recent years. It remains to be seen if similar programs will be announced to improve mental health services among adults, however. For now, this latest legislation shows that the state assembly is, at a minimum, looking into the issues.

Author's note: Readers who would like to review the full 2023 mental health data by state and overall can find the main report here.