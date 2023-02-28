These Two Fields Continue to Bring Jobs and Revenue to Georgia

Trucking. Photo by Josiah Farrow on Unsplash

Georgia's been enjoying a successful few years, at least financially. The state has had record-setting budget surpluses in both of the past two years, surpluses that have resulted in some rebates and refunds to state taxpayers. The state's workforce participation rate has largely recovered from COVID, though the trend is currently a negative one. Unemployment hovers near historic lows at 3.0%.

Partly thanks to that economic strength, Georgia finds itself as one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Many young professionals or families have relocated to the area in recent years in search of careers or more favorable weather.

Two industries in particular have been driving a lot of this economic growth. The film & media industry is one of them and has received significant press coverage in recent years, including some touting from the Governor's Office itself. Logistics, transportation, and shipping are another, albeit less glamorous, economic strength for the Peach State.

Film and media, once considered pretty much the exclusive businesses of New York City and California, have had a major impact in Georgia. From Governor Kemp's press release last year:

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) charged with marketing and promoting the industry in the state, reported that the State of Georgia hosted 412 productions, represented by 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 television and episodic productions, 42 commercials, and 33 music videos between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

The film industry brings with it a large number of support occupations between set designers, caterers, camera operators, editors, and many other trades that contribute to the production of large-scale projects like feature films. Georgia's unique film tax credits and other incentives have contributed to the large growth in this sector, totaling in the tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars depending on the year.

Those programs have not been without their criticism, however. Some local advocacy groups have called the tax credits excessive in comparison to the revenue they bring in for the state, and have also claimed that such credits effectively endorse the sky-high salaries of directors, actors and other high-profile film expenses. Still, the state seems intent to stick to the current arrangement in their recent budget proposals.

As for transportation and logistics, it stands to reason that as the area grows in both population and economic strength, transportation and shipping needs would increase. Trucking, warehousing, and other similar businesses have all benefited from the state's increasing sway as an economic hub for the greater region.

Filming. Photo by Osarugue Igbinoba on Unsplash

Just between 2019 and 2021, many jobs in those categories saw gains in the state. This is even more impressive considering that the pandemic's job losses were still in effect during the latter time period, meaning that most fields saw at least mild decreases from 2019 levels. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, however, each of these jobs (average salary in parenthesis) grew:

Light truck drivers ($39,650)

Truck and ship loaders ($80,080)

Shipping/receiving support and clerks ($35,740)

Industrial truck drivers ($39,930)

Distribution and transportation managers ($104,350)

Heavy truck drivers ($49,650)

While the industry may not provide jaw-dropping salaries in most cases, they do provide a steady reliable source of employment that offers higher pay than many similar entry-level roles in the service sector, giving job seekers a few more options in the area. That said, heavy transportation and logistics businesses can wear on a city or town's infrastructure and roadway issues if the local government is unprepared for the influx of new business.

Economic growth is welcome to Georgia residents, but some further help is still needed. When adjusted for inflation, real median household income in the state hit its peak 17 years ago, in 2006, and has not touched the same level since. Hopefully, for Georgians, these industries will continue to lift the state's revenues and incomes for years to come.

Note: Those interested in reading the full statistics on the state of labor and work in Georgia can click on the Bureau of Labor Statistics link in the article above.