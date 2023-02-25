This Colorado County Is the State's Wealthiest - and Set to Grow Fast

Housing in Aurora, CO. Photo by Acton Crawford on Unsplash

Colorado, as a state, has been attracting residents from all over the country in recent years. The state is one of the nation's fastest-growing - #6, to be exact - and has seen median household incomes soar from $58,000 ten years ago to just under $85,000 most recently. The economy of the state has been strong both in metropolitan areas and overall, leading to a budget surplus and tax rebates as required by current state legislation. In short, it's been a good time for Colorado residents.

Some areas exemplify this more than others, and nowhere is that more true than in Douglas County. While it is not at all unusual for a suburb of a major metro to be a hotspot for growth and income, Douglas County stands out for its unique growth and affluence.

The uniqueness of the county starts with its very geography. Tucked just south of Denver, the county occupies most of the space between Colorado Springs and the capital city, with the commuter route of Interstate 25 running right through the middle of it. The county is sufficiently urban in the northeast, containing parts of Aurora within its boundaries, but gets very rural and mountainous as you head south-southwest into the Rockies.

The source of Douglas County's affluence, however, undoubtedly lies in the strong economic opportunities provided to residents by being within commuting distance to Denver, Aurora, or Colorado Springs. As a result, the county attracts a plethora of young professionals and families - nearly a quarter of the county is under 18 years of age, according to the Census.

That strong job market translates to encouraging economic results for its residents, with 72% of the population participating in the workforce, a number far greater than the U.S. national average. The end result? A median household income of over $127,000, according to the same Census figures. That puts the county among the highest-earning in the nation, let alone Colorado. For comparison, even in San Francisco, California, households fare slightly poorer.

Rocky Mountains Photo by Jon Cartagena on Unsplash

With all of that economic strength, combined with a naturally scenic landscape, it's not surprising to learn that Douglas County has been growing, and growing fast. The county grew from 175,000 residents at the beginning of the 2000s to a full 368,000 in the latest estimates. While much of the growth was originally centered in the northernmost parts of the county, its sprawl has begun spreading southward as well as the suburban portion of the county expands.

Unfortunately for those looking to get into this desirable area, all that demand has an inevitable impact on housing prices in the county. According to real estate data aggregator Redfin, median home prices in the area have risen from $494,000 at the start of 2020 to $650,000 in January of 2023. With more and more companies relocating to the Denver area, demand from their employees may keep prices stubbornly high.

While average prices in the 600s may deter some buyers, the overall growth in the area doesn't appear to be slowing down. Current real estate listings for new construction alone have hundreds of listings spanning almost the entire length of the county. Those on more of a budget may need to look further out from Denver, though.

Douglas County has plenty of advantages, and its strong economic and geographical positions will ensure its popularity for years to come. For those looking to move to the area or find out more information, the links included throughout this article offer plenty of data for prospective residents.