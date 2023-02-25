This Colorado County Is the State's Wealthiest - and Set to Grow Fast

Pete Ski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Rppm_0kziB4zo00
Housing in Aurora, CO.Photo byActon CrawfordonUnsplash

Colorado, as a state, has been attracting residents from all over the country in recent years. The state is one of the nation's fastest-growing - #6, to be exact - and has seen median household incomes soar from $58,000 ten years ago to just under $85,000 most recently. The economy of the state has been strong both in metropolitan areas and overall, leading to a budget surplus and tax rebates as required by current state legislation. In short, it's been a good time for Colorado residents.

Some areas exemplify this more than others, and nowhere is that more true than in Douglas County. While it is not at all unusual for a suburb of a major metro to be a hotspot for growth and income, Douglas County stands out for its unique growth and affluence.

The uniqueness of the county starts with its very geography. Tucked just south of Denver, the county occupies most of the space between Colorado Springs and the capital city, with the commuter route of Interstate 25 running right through the middle of it. The county is sufficiently urban in the northeast, containing parts of Aurora within its boundaries, but gets very rural and mountainous as you head south-southwest into the Rockies.

The source of Douglas County's affluence, however, undoubtedly lies in the strong economic opportunities provided to residents by being within commuting distance to Denver, Aurora, or Colorado Springs. As a result, the county attracts a plethora of young professionals and families - nearly a quarter of the county is under 18 years of age, according to the Census.

That strong job market translates to encouraging economic results for its residents, with 72% of the population participating in the workforce, a number far greater than the U.S. national average. The end result? A median household income of over $127,000, according to the same Census figures. That puts the county among the highest-earning in the nation, let alone Colorado. For comparison, even in San Francisco, California, households fare slightly poorer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHbDp_0kziB4zo00
Rocky MountainsPhoto byJon CartagenaonUnsplash

With all of that economic strength, combined with a naturally scenic landscape, it's not surprising to learn that Douglas County has been growing, and growing fast. The county grew from 175,000 residents at the beginning of the 2000s to a full 368,000 in the latest estimates. While much of the growth was originally centered in the northernmost parts of the county, its sprawl has begun spreading southward as well as the suburban portion of the county expands.

Unfortunately for those looking to get into this desirable area, all that demand has an inevitable impact on housing prices in the county. According to real estate data aggregator Redfin, median home prices in the area have risen from $494,000 at the start of 2020 to $650,000 in January of 2023. With more and more companies relocating to the Denver area, demand from their employees may keep prices stubbornly high.

While average prices in the 600s may deter some buyers, the overall growth in the area doesn't appear to be slowing down. Current real estate listings for new construction alone have hundreds of listings spanning almost the entire length of the county. Those on more of a budget may need to look further out from Denver, though.

Douglas County has plenty of advantages, and its strong economic and geographical positions will ensure its popularity for years to come. For those looking to move to the area or find out more information, the links included throughout this article offer plenty of data for prospective residents.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Money# Real Estate# Home# Living

Comments / 6

Published by

Financial field by trade. I sort through all the public records so that you don't have to. Keeping up to date on events both local and national in scale.

New York, NY
3K followers

More from Pete Ski

Florida State

Impacts from Hurricane Ian Remain as Governor DeSantis Announces More Funding to Local Governments

St. Petersburg, FL.Photo byThe Tampa Bay Estuary ProgramonUnsplash. Amid the long, slow recovery process from 2022's Hurricane Ianin Florida, Governor DeSantis has announced additional aid from the state. In a press release this week, DeSantis announced that $50 million bridge loans would be made available to communities still suffering from the Category 4 storm's impact. The loans are intended to allow towns and counties to continue normal operations or recovery efforts while awaiting federal funds or the return of normal revenues.

Read full story
28 comments

Governor Murphy Highlights New Budget Proposal as State Focuses on These Items

Governor Murphy's office, like many governors around the country, is currently in the process of selling its budget proposal to the state's residents and legislators. Highlights include various spending packages, debt reduction, and other items. Chief among them, at least so far, is education.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida's Infrastructure in Need of Repair in These Major Areas, Report Finds

Tampa, FL roadways.Photo byBrandon BurridgeonUnsplash. Florida's government has some work to do, still. With plenty of grant and state money flowing into projects in recent years, some critical pieces of the state's infrastructure remain in disrepair or in severe need of funding, according to the most recentInfrastructure Report Card.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Housing Prices Continue to Retreat, but No Relief for Renters Yet

The peak of Georgia's red-hot housing market appears to now be a distant memory. Prices statewide have now fallen for the seventh straight month, according to real estate data provided by Redfin, with the median home statewide now selling for $336,000 compared to $373,000 back at the market's peak in June of 2022. While that information isn't exactly welcome news for those who bought at the top of the market or for individuals who make a living in the real estate business, it does represent the first positive signs seen in several years for prospective buyers.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas Housing Prices Continue to Retreat With These Areas Leading the Decline

Texas residents looking to buy a home may finally get some relief, if current pricing trends are to continue, that is. Following a significant surge, real estate prices have begun a sharp tack downward toward pre-pandemic levels in nearly every metro in the state. For those in the real estate business, the pricing correction may also allow more buyers to enter the market than the previous year did.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Despite Continuous Florida Construction, Renters on a Budget Have Few Options

The Hamilton Apartments in Miami keep adding new towers. The second and third towers for the resort were approved in 2022, and the complex offers a close location to many of Miami's corporate offices, restaurants, and other amenities. The apartments are smoke-free and offer on-site fitness centers, lounges, and a putting green. It'll just cost you $4,000 a month to live there.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

As Winter Storms Ravage California, Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency

California residents who are still recovering from the recent slate of winter weather might soon see some additional assistance. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom officially declared a state of emergency in 13 of California's counties, citing the unusually inclement weather and damage wrought to several areas unaccustomed to such storms.

Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

Governor Hobbs Vetoes Housing Bill as Renters Feel the Pressure

A recent bill passed by the Senate is being returned to the legislature following Governor Katie Hobbs' veto of the measure. The bill SB1184, which had previously passed both chambers of the legislature, would have made some changes to taxes on landlords and, in theory, passed some of those gains along to tenants and renters throughout the state - at least according to the bill's proponents. Governor Hobbs took a different view, which was evident in her press release following the veto. Said Hobbs:

Read full story
111 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Announces Appointees for New Board Overseeing Disney

Disney's Boardwalk ResortPhoto byMatt PopovichonUnsplash. Disney's largely-autonomous reign is set to conclude with the passage of House Bill 9-B, which does away with the "Reedy Creek Improvement District" that had long managed the revenues and land use of the areas surrounding the popular theme parks. Instead, according to the bill, a governor-appointed board of five members will regulate and manage the area.

Read full story
49 comments
Florida State

Florida Democratic Party's Struggles Continue as Voter Registration Drops

It has not been a particularly great couple of years for Florida's Democratic Party. The FDP has seen their candidate for governor lose by the widest margin in twenty years while the opponent - Ron DeSantis - carried the traditional democratic stronghold Miami-Dade. Senate candidate Val Demmings didn't fare much better, and the party chair resigned following the latest election cycle.

Read full story
10 comments
Alabama State

These Major Companies Are Bringing Business to Alabama

The Alabama economy keeps getting good news, even if the national picture isn't as sunny. With the state experiencing record-low unemployment - at 2.8%, to be exact - and a large budget surplus, it seems that the state has gotten its economic situation secured for at least the near future.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

These Two Fields Continue to Bring Jobs and Revenue to Georgia

Georgia's been enjoying a successful few years, at least financially. The state has had record-setting budget surpluses in both of the past two years, surpluses that have resulted in some rebates and refunds to state taxpayers. The state's workforce participation rate has largely recovered from COVID, though the trend is currently a negative one. Unemployment hovers near historic lows at 3.0%.

Read full story
5 comments

Upcoming Supreme Court Decision Could Change the Way Technology Firms Do Business

The way that social media companies and technology firms conduct themselves and the manner in which they provide content to their users may soon be forced to change. A decision from the Supreme Court in the case of Gonzalez v. Google LLC will be most of the most anticipated decisions of this court term, and the legal matter being debated in that case strikes at the very core of the business model for many technology firms.

Read full story
6 comments
Naples, FL

As Florida Housing Prices Surge, Developers and Residents Turn to This Unusual Alternative

The Super 8 Hotel in Naples was never one of the area's more luxurious establishments. Reviews (from when the property was still open to guests) mentioned mold in rooms, a mildewy odor, and poor service. Not exactly the ideal vacation getaway. But now, people are clamoring to get in.

Read full story
166 comments
Texas State

Texas to Spend $100 Billion in Joint Venture on This Latest Project

Commuter pathway into and out of Dallas.Photo byBraden EglionUnsplash. On Friday, Governor Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation unveiled a new infrastructure project that'll entail $100 billion in new spending over the next ten years. The project is designed to update roadways, interstates, and create new travel routes to relieve pressure from some of the state's more congested commuter pathways.

Read full story
32 comments
Florida State

Florida Democrats Choose a Familiar Name as New Leader

The Democratic Party has not had the greatest run lately in the Sunshine State. After losing back-to-back presidential contests in 2016 and 2020, the party fared even worse in 2022, when Governor DeSantis won his reelection campaign by the largest margin seen in the state in twenty years. The party also gave up an additional four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, with Republicans now holding a 20-8 majority in such contests.

Read full story
103 comments

New Jersey's Financial Struggles Continue as Citizens Leave the State

View from Jersey City, NJ.Photo byJoey PedrasonUnsplash. The State of New Jersey has not had a great time of it in the 21st Century. At one point in history, the state was an economic powerhouse complete with strong manufacturing, transportation, and financial sectors driven by a growing population and the nearby cities of Philadelphia and New York. While the state's geographical advantages remain, its economic strength is no longer.

Read full story
58 comments
Florida State

Florida to Prevent Gender Studies and CRT Programs With New Legislation Taking Aim at Colleges and Universities.

A college student.Photo byCharles DeloyeonUnsplash. Colleges and Universities in Florida may soon see their teaching programs come under increased scrutiny. The Florida House on Tuesday filed a new bill - HB 999 - which takes aim at the curriculums of public colleges and universities in the state.

Read full story
154 comments

January Inflation Comes in Higher Than Expected, Pointing to More Consumer Troubles

Those hoping for a reprieve from the financial pressures of inflation are going to be waiting at least a little longer. January's inflation report - released on Feb. 24th - did not give consumers or market analysts much in the way of good news.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy