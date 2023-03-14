Russian jets force US surveillance plane to go down over the Black Sea; described as "reckless and unprofessional"

Photo by Curioso Photography on Unsplash

A United States Reaper Drone was on Tuesday forced down by Russian jets. The high-altitude reconnaissance plane was flying over international waters over the Black Sea.

The U.S. European Command released a statement saying that “Several times before the collision the Su-27 fighter jets dumped fuel on the drone in a "reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner..Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9.” As a result, US forces decided to bring down the drone in international waters.

National Security Council communications coordinator, James Kirby said that it was “ not uncommon” for Russian aircraft to intercept US planes over the Black Sea. He pointed out that Tuesday's interception stood out in how “unsafe, unprofessional, and reckless” it was.

“Russia said the drone crashed after a "sharp manoeuvre", and denied that the two aircraft made contact.” Additionally, Russia claimed that Reaper Drone was flying with its transponders turned off. Transponders are devices that allow an aircraft to be tracked.

This is the first time that Russian and US planes have been involved in direct contact since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it's likely to raise tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Since the invasion, IS and UK have stepped up their surveillance over the Black Sea but have insisted that they have been over international waters.

