Michigan couple forced to adopt their biological babies; what the law says

After being diagnosed with breast cancer, Tammy Myers and her husband decided to use a surrogate mother. Their lawyer drew up the paperwork, and Tammy got her embryos implanted into the surrogate mother, Lauren, at a fertility clinic in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “Myers went ahead and applied for a pre-birth order for the twins but the twins ended up being born eight weeks early and the order was not approved in time.” The twins were born in Jan. 2021.

Unfortunately for them, “Michigan's Surrogate Parenting Act of 1998 makes compensated surrogacy illegal in the state. It also states that any agreements between gestational carriers and parents won't be recognized in court.” The law was passed as a result of a case involving baby M who had been carried by a surrogate mother who was biologically related to the child. After giving birth, the surrogate mother changed her mind about giving the child to the intended parents.

The law requires a judge to rule that anyone going through surrogacy be listed as the child’s parents or go through legal adoption. Consequently, Tammy and her husband requested Lauren and her husband to be the twin's co-godparents and they were listed on birth certificates. Almost two years after their children were born, Tammy and her husband were finally done with the ordeal of adopting their own children.

Looking back, Tammy believes that the nightmare was a blessing in disguise. “We knew there would be paperwork involved, but we had no idea it would be a legal battle for the rights of our babies,' she said. 'I'm almost thankful we didn't know. I'm not sure we would have gone this route.” She is glad that their tribulation has shone a light on a law that needs to catch up with science.

