Bad prescription; nurses forced to pay up to 15 K to leave hospitals

Reminiscent of indentured servitude in the United States that started in Virginia, cheap labor was seen as a solution to plenty of work to do and few people to do it. “When Jacqui Rum quit her nursing job at Los Robles Regional Medical Center [in Washington] last fall over the heavy workload and low staffing levels, it came with a high price — a $2,000 bill from her former employer for training costs.” This was part of the contract that she had signed with the hospital soon after graduating from nursing school. Such payment is required if a nurse decides to quit employment before two years are over.

Despite the penalty, Rum quit after 13 months due to staffing shortages that saw her unable to take a 30-minute break during her 12-hour shifts. “We’re being preyed on by someone in power. We’re desperate for a job, we just got out of school, we don’t know any better,” said Rum, 38, who lives in Westlake Village, California. “I didn’t even have time to take a lunch break, my hair was falling out, the level of stress just wasn’t sustainable.”

Rum does not believe that the 10m weeks of training and mentorship is worth the $4000 price tag. She claims that some of the in-person classes she attended covered materials she had learned in nursing school, or were not related to her specialty. As a result, she spent less time shadowing a more experienced nurse which could have equipped her with practical skills.

Some hospitals charge up to 15 K if a nurse leaves their position before two years are up, allegedly to recoup their training costs. National Nurses United, a labor group with over 200,000 members criticizes this arrangement saying that “employers are passing on to nurses the cost of basic on the job training that’s required for any RN position at any hospital, and then they’re using these contracts to lock nurses into their jobs or risk this devastating financial penalty.”

