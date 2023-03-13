Doctors remove fetus from the brain of a one-year-old in a very rare operation

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

“In an extremely rare case, doctors surgically removed a fetus from the brain of a 1-year-old child. Doctors found the fetus after the child showed delayed motor skill development, an enlarged head circumference, and a buildup of fluid in the brain.” Such cases arise from malformed monochorionic diamniotic twins, meaning the fetuses shared the placenta but had separate amniotic sacs. These twins arise from the same fertilized egg meaning that they are often identical, or sometimes semi-identical .

The case was reported out of Beijing Tiantan Hospital. In such cases, one fetus becomes enveloped by the other in what is medically referred to as “fetus in fetu," or sometimes "parasitic twin." “About 200 fetus-in-fetu cases have been reported in the literature, but very few have been intracranial.” The absorbed twin typically stops developing while the other continues to grow..” These types of cases are rare happening in an estimated 1 out of 500,000 live births. “Fetus-in-fetu has developed in other unusual parts of the body, including the scrotal sac of an infant boy.”

Semi-identical twins, (different from fetus-in-fetu) are extremely rare with only two cases identified in the world by 2019. Back in 2007, the first such case, out of Australia, stunned doctors as the genetic combination involved is usually not compatible with life. The twins were “identical on their mother's side, but share only half their genes on their father's side. They are the result of two sperm cells fertilising a single egg, which then divided to form two embryos - and each sperm contributed genes to each child. Each stage is unlikely, and scientists believe the twins are probably unique.”

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and/or informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.