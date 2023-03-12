"Tourists don't injure 140 police officers by sightseeing", Pence says as he blames Trump saying he was "reckless"

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

“Tourists don’t injure 140 police officers by sightseeing ,” Pence said. “Tourists don’t break down doors to get to the Speaker of the House or voice threats against public officials.” The former Vice President was speaking at the annual Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, DC. In an event where jokes roasting political rivals flow freely, Pence said that he would not joke about the events on Jan 6. Saying that “history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Pence reiterated his position that Trump was wrong to claim that the former Vice President had the authority to overturn election results. Pence has previously bemoaned the personal reality of the Jan 6. events by blaming Trump’s words for putting him and his family in danger. He remembers turning to his daughter who was standing near him and telling her that “It doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law..”. Pence does not hold back his judgment of the events that unfolded, saying “Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way..”

Pence’s views join those of Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, and other top Republicans in slamming Tucker Carlson’s depiction of Jan. 6 as a peaceful protest “proclaiming that while there were some bad apples , most of the rioters were peaceful and calling them "sightseers," not "insurrectionists." Carson was given exclusive access to over 40,000 hours of security footage from Jan. 6 by Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy.

In a statement on Tuesday, Fox News accused Dominion of a “PR campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press.” Meanwhile, pence raised the press for their coverage of the day’s events saying that “We were able to stay at our post, in part, because you stayed at your post. The American people know what happened that day because you never stopped reporting..”

