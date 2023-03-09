McConnell, top republicans, join democrats in slamming Tucker Carlson's use of Jan 6 footage

Photo by Life Matters/pexels.com

“House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday he doesn't regret giving video footage of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.” Carlson and his team were given exclusive access to over 40,000 hours of security footage. That was in stark contrast with remarks by the senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, who said that it was a mistake for Fox News to depict the Jan. 6 events in a manner that largely conflicted with the assessment of the Capitol’s chief law enforcement officer .

On Monday, Carlson, on his show had picked parts that depicted the Jan. 6 insurrection as a “"mostly peaceful chaos" and that "the footage does not show an insurrection or riot in progress." On Tuesday, Carlson fired back at a series of Republican senators who criticized his misleading analysis of Jan. 6 events. He said that “McConnell and others somehow “outed themselves” as being secretly aligned with Democrats given their outrage toward him.

Carlson’s most recent show aired at around the same time when Fox News is facing increased scrutiny in a defamation lawsuit brought Dominion Voting Systems. Newly-released documents contain materials that “include repeated statements from Fox Corporation chairman Rupert Murdoch rejecting conspiracy theories about Dominion that his own network promoted after the 2020 election.” In a statement on Tuesday, Fox News accused Dominion of a “PR campaign to smear FOX News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press.”

