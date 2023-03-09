U. S. woman gives birth to MoMo twins; common complications and lifesaving precautions

Photo by Ariel Valladares/pexels.com

“MoMo twins, also known as monoamniotic-monochorionic twins, share the same placenta, amniotic sac, and fluid. MoMo twins occur when a single fertilized ovum or egg results in identical twins and these twins share the same placenta and amniotic sac.” It’s not surprising that they are some of the rarest types of twins. They make up less than 1% of twins born in the United States. Momo twins can either be identical or semi-identical.

Britney, from the United States, gave birth to M oMo twins six months after having another set of twins, two boys named Luka and Levi. Britney and her husband were full of joy and even laughed after finding out they were going to have another set of twins. Their joy, however, turned to worry once their obstetrician explained the elevated risk of fetal complications associated with MoMo-twin pregnancies.

Momo twins share everything except umbilical cords and this raises the risk of birth complications since the umbilical cords might get tangled in the shared amniotic sac. To reduce this risk Britney was advised to get admitted to a High-Risk Obstetrics Unit between 24 and 28 weeks so that she could receive round-the-clock care. At 32 weeks, Britney gave birth to two girls, Lydia Lynelee.

According to the Mayo Clinic, in order “To reduce the risk of pregnancy complications and other health problems, research suggests waiting 18 to 24 months but l ess than five years after a live birth before attempting your next pregnancy. Balancing concerns about infertility, people older than 35 might consider waiting 12 months before becoming pregnant again.”

