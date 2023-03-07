Faculty once used a native American as a live exhibit; UC Berkeley still holding onto more than 9000 of their remains

Photo by F H/pexels.com

In 1901, Alfred Kroeber joined UC Berkeley’s faculty and became a renowned scholar for his research on Native American history. In his four-year tenure, he encouraged the excavations of Indigenous gravesites. “His name recently was stripped from Berkeley’s anthropology building, in part for housing an Indigenous man found in the Sierra Foothills as a living exhibit at what would later become the Hearst Museum. Described as the last living member of his band of Yahi Indians, the man — whom Kroeber called “Ishi” — was studied and made to craft arrows and greet visitors for nearly five years, until his death in 1916.”

Tim White became part of UC Berkeley’s anthropology faculty in 1977 and became known the world over as an expert on human evolution. “Given UC Berkeley’s legacy of raiding Native American graves, it is likely the collection White taught with contains the remains of Native Americans from what is currently California.” In 1990 Congress ordered institutions that receive federal funding to publicly report any remains that they believed to belong to Native Americans.

White became a longstanding antagonist to Native American tribes for his role in stalling the Federal government directive. He “served as an expert adviser in the university’s repatriation decisions, sitting on committees that weighed whether to grant or deny tribes’ requests. He defended his actions by claiming that there was no way to determine the origin of the bones, and as such the reporting requirement set out by the law did not apply to Berkeley’s collection.

White, who has since retired but is a professor emeritus says that he’s being wrongly blamed. The university has acknowledged that in the past it has “mishandled its repatriation responsibilities.” Its officials estimate that the university still holds the remains of about 9000 Native Americans. The tribe's representatives claim that the reported number is an undercount as bones were collected and categorized into parts that don’t necessarily belong to complete individuals. In 2019, a moratorium was placed on the use of ancestral remains for research or teaching purposes.

