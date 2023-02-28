Mom helps son take over parents' master bedroom behind her husband's back; the fallout and plea for help

Photo by Chastity Cortijo on Unsplash

Living arrangements can get prickly sometimes. It could be among siblings, dorm roommates, or between romantic interests. For a married couple, more is at stake, especially if they have children. Occasionally, one or both spouses are forced to endure varying levels of discomfort for the sake of their children. A married couple that I’ll call Rick and Sue, are in one uncomfortable situation and Rick reached out to an online audience for help.

Rick married Sue, whose son is 20 years old now. The son lives with them in Rick’s house even though he works but contributes nothing towards utilities. Recently, he asked to swap his smaller bedroom with his parents’ master bedroom. According to Rick, “The gain for him is that his computer set up, instead of being in the third unused bedroom, is in his bedroom with his dorm size refrigerator. The gain for us [is] nothing.” In a display of kindness, Rick said that he would consider it, but they would first need to make scale drawings of the two rooms in order to give him an idea of whether the swap would work for him.

Weeks later, Rick came to a conclusion that he was uncomfortable with the whole idea and let his wife know. On a recent legal holiday, both his wife and her son had a day off. A day before the holiday he took his wife for breakfast and then drove with her, about an hour and a half away to conclude a business deal was working on. In a casual conversation he asked his wife what she, and her son would be doing on their day off. She responded that they had nothing in particular, but they would find something.

On his wife’s day off, he received a text late at work from her telling him to call her before he got home. In a nonchalant manner, she told him that she had swapped their bedrooms! Rick went ballistic as this was done behind his back. His wife admitted that she had known for days that they would be swapping the bedrooms, and apologized. She explained that it was going to be for two years only and her son would be on his feet. Rick feels that, and has communicated so, his wife is prioritizing her son’s wishes over his and her comfort. He wonders if “it’s time I accept where I am in the pecking order, & I don’t do second place & end this marriage. AITA??”