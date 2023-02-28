U.S. court grants personhood to Pablo Escobar's hippos; photographer, and PETA settle macaque selfie copyright lawsuit

Photo by David Clode on Unsplash

If you are an optimist, you could call it a win. Since when was 1-1, a bad season’s record? Or maybe, we just call it a draw. In 2021, a U.S federal court ruled that “The offspring of hippos once owned by Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar can be recognized as people or "interested persons.” This was in response to a lawsuit filed against the Colombian government which was weighing between sterilizing or killing the hippos whose exploding numbers have become a threat to biodiversity.

At the height of his narcotics career , Escobar imported one male, and three female hippos from Africa, adding them to his expansive ranch. After his 1993 shootout death, the hippos, which have no natural predator in Colombia escaped into the wild and quickly multiplied. While animal activists, who brought the case are elated with the ruling, a legal expert says only a ruling in Colombia would carry actual weight.

In a 2017 settlement between Slater and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Slater agreed to donate 25 percent of proceeds from the photos to organizations that work for the conservation of crested macaques and their habitat in Indonesia. Both parties asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals “to dismiss the case and throw out a lower court decision that said animals cannot own copyrights.”

Back in 2014,judges in the United States and Britain had ruled that animals cannot own a copyright . The case brought by PETA against a British photographer, David Slater. Back in 2011, Slater was in an Indonesian jungle where he had set up his camera on a tripod. While distracted, a female macaque, now named Naruto, sneaked and took the famous “monkey selfie”. The tussle started after techdirt , and Wikipedia refused Slater’s demand to take the photo down.

