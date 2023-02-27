Girl politely turns down proposal from an autistic classmate; observers are saying girl's feelings are being ignored

Photo by Caleb Oquendo

In what seemed to be a repeat of many feel-good stories all over the world, a girl politely declined a request to be her classmate’s Valentine. The boy named Roman, 14, is neurodivergent which according to the Cleveland Clinic, is “nonmedical term that describes people whose brains develop or work differently for some reason. This means the person has different strengths and struggles from people whose brains develop or work more typically.”

The backlash started when the boy’s mother posted on Facebook expressing disappointment by the fact that the girl had publicly turned down her son’s request. It’s important to point out that the boy’s proposal was a surprise, and done in front of everyone. The story got national attention, generating a lot of sympathy at her school.

The following day, a number of his classmates made a poster like the one he had used the day before and gave it to him. Several of them asked him to be their Valentine, to which he responded with a happy “yes”. ““Then the entire cafeteria cheered so loud that they disrupted nearby classes and everyone got in trouble and had to have a silent lunch period after that.”

While most observers are happy for Roman, they are pointing out that the plight of the girl who politely declined his surprise proposal is being ignored , most likely to her emotional detriment. A TikTok user, Mandy, made a video in response to the story and says that ““planting the seeds that if a girl says no to you, she’s beneath you.” She explains that all over the world, women have been bullied [or worse] for rejecting romantic advances from men.

