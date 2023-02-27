As a border agent, he deported thousands; then his birth certificate was deemed fake. His fight to stay had just started

Photo by David Peinado/pexels.com

“The US birth certificate he’d used for decades was fraudulent. He was an undocumented immigrant.” His father, for the first time in Raul Rodriguez’s 54 years of life, confessed that he had been born in Mexico. It was too late. The former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent had just been put on administrative leave, then fired in 2019 as he no longer met the citizenship requirements to be a CBP agent.

Prosecutors declined to pursue any criminal charges because they could not establish that Rodriguez had knowingly submitted a fraudulent birth certificate when he was being hired. For many years, background checks had not surfaced the fake document. It all changed when he started a visa application for his brother.

As soon as he was placed on leave, and then fired, Rodriguez’s life turned upside down. Many friends that he thought he had made in his many years at the agency disappeared. His phone went quiet and even acquaintances at the local restaurant pretended not to notice him. By his estimate, Rodriguez had deported thousands of undocumented immigrants.

Now, he was on the other end of immigration enforcement. Deportation would mean leaving his wife, an immigration agent, their four children, and five grandchildren behind. His saving grace was the fact that he was a veteran who had served in Iceland and the Persian gulf as a member of the navy police. When his story was covered at the local and national media, responses were mixed. Some people were unsympathetic, saying “This is what you get for going against your own people”

In 2021, The Biden administration revamped efforts to bring back deported veterans “and their immediate family members who were unjustly removed and ensuring they receive the benefits to which they may be entitled.” A judge ruled in Rodriguez’s favor but he had to wait in line for processing. It’s been five years now, and his case is still pending. At times, he has felt alone and depressed. Currently, he receives some disability payments for injuries he had sustained while in the navy.

