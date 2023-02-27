He survived on ketchup for 24 days lost at sea; now Heinz is looking for him with a big reward

Photo by Mike B/pexels.com

“I had no food. It was just a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat, garlic powder and Maggi (stock cubes) so I mixed it up with some water,” Francois said in a video provided by the Colombian army. Elvis Francois spent 24 days adrift in the Caribbean sea with little hope for rescue. That was until a Colombian navy plane saw his SOS, “help” engraved on the hull of his boat.

Francois, who hails from the island nation of Dominica, was making repairs on his boat, when inclement weather pulled it to the sea. Unfortunately, he lacked navigational knowledge which led to a harrowing experience he could never have imagined. ““Twenty four days – no land, nobody to talk to. Don’t know what to do, don’t know where you are . It was rough,” he said. “At a certain time, I lose hope. I think about my family.”

Now Heinz, a food processing company whose products include ketchup, is asking the public for help locating Francois. This is after they contacted the government of Dominica as well as the Colombian navy both of whom were unable to help locate Francois. They want to “help cover a new boat equipped with full navigational technology to avoid another disaster in the future.”

Without any navigational knowledge, or equipment, it’s quite easy to get lost in the vastness of an ocean or sea. Though it doesn’t sound reassuring, it’s important to remain calm as this will give you a clearer mind to respond to your emergency. If ideal, it’s recommended for one to lower their anchor to stop aimless drift while at the same time keeping an eye out for planes and other ships. It’s very important to never drink the salt water as this could easily lead to death due to dehydration.

