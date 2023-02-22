Male passenger tells woman with child in first class, "I pay too much" for this; demands they move to their "real seats"

Photo by Daniel Frese/pexels.com

A female passenger, and a mom to a nearly three-year-old toddler is asking Redditors if she’s AITA for bringing her daughter with her to first class. This past Thanksgiving, her family was among the first to board since her husband is disabled. As soon as her family was seated, a flight attendant came to check their seats, and said “Cool, y’all are good.” But shortly after takeoff, a male passenger, also seated in first class, started glaring at them. He “accused her of sitting in the wrong boarding class on purpose — and that he went on to call her a derogatory term.” That’s when a second flight attendant approached them to look at their tickets which were to be correct.

The male passenger, now standing in the aisle by her seat, tapped her shoulder and claimed that children were not supposed to be seated in first class. By this time the woman’s husband was asleep, and her daughter was in the middle of coloring. Reportedly, the male passenger asked that her family should move to their real seats . The woman told him that she was uncomfortable discussing the issue with him and called for a flight attendant. All this this time, the male passenger was still, albeit sheepishly, standing there. Ultimately, the flight attendant told him that the family was in the correct seats and that he should stop bothering them.

Yet, when they were deplaning, the male passenger whispered a derogatory term in her ear while adding that “he pays too much money for first class to be surrounded by children." After she talked with family and friends, some suggested that her family book economy class next time since people pay extra to relax in first class. She reports that her daughter was not fussy, and didn’t even cry throughout the flight. That’s when she took her issue to Reddit.

The reactions on Reddit were swift and sharp, offering unwavering support to the woman and her family. The post’s top commenter said that "Even if your child did cry, it wouldn't have mattered because you paid and are entitled to the seats you paid for." Another commenter summed up the general feeling of other commentors by suggesting that the complainant should fly private if he hates being around other people that bad.