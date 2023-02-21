Trump as a meditating Buddhist; Chinese furniture maker looks to cash in on statues as he looks to "cheer him a bit"

Photo by Pixabay/pexels.com

What can you make with pint-sized statues? Anything, including the likeness of United States’ 45th president, Donald Trump. What started six months ago as a fun hobby for Chinese furniture maker Hong Jinshi, is turning into a side hustle. “He’s working on hisnaugural batch of 250 statues of Trump dressed in Buddhist robes with his legs crossed.” His idea of having the former president pose as a meditating Buddhist, was inspired by what he considered as a “contrast provided by the two extremisms of Buddhism and a former leader known for his sharp outbursts.”

Hong has already received orders for 200 of the statues both from China and abroad. After having a sculptor friend help him with the design, each statue now takes 10 days to make. Hong laments that orders for his statues would be much higher if not for low-priced, and lower quality copycat versions flooding China’s popular marketplace, Taobao. Hong’s statues cost 999 Yuan ($152.22) for a 16cm-version, while a 46cm one costs 20,000 Yuan.

It’s not just business for Hong. He offers a philosophical explanation behind the idea of meditation. He says that “Our tradition is that a person who is so old and successful ... should start to enjoy his old age and be more relaxed , but he was still tormented and fretting over various desires and uncertainties.” Hong is not sure if Trump is aware of the statue’s existence, but he’s ready to offer him one hoping to help him “cheer up a bit.”

What do you think? Would the statue sell well in the U.S.?

