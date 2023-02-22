Woman permanently appears drunk losing over 40 qualifications; explains how bullying caused it

Photo by Pixabay/pexels.com

Many, if not all, workplaces prohibit going to work drunk. If not given a stern warning, probably accompanied by some remediation, then you just get fired. But what would you do if you appeared drunk without sipping a drop of alcoholic drink? Emilyjane, 27, from Sussex was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 20. It wasn’t long before things quickly went downhill. “Now, in public, people often think I am drunk because I can't walk straight or because my speech is slurred.” Since then, she has had up to 40 of her certifications taken away.

Her drunken look is a result of a deterioration of rare focal seizures that left her with permanent triple vision. "Everything was taken away when I was diagnosed - my life just flipped,” lamented EmilyJane, who was training to be a first responder at the time of her diagnosis. She was mortified when the first focal seizure happened. She thought she would go blind as all of a sudden, she was seeing five of everything .

Emilyjane believes that her condition is a result of post-traumatic stress disorder from bullying in her younger years. Kids constantly teased her due to her ginger hair exposing her to a great deal of anxiety. Since her diagnosis, Emilyjane’s condition has worsened leaving her housebound. She’s taken care of by her boyfriend, and her mom. She sometimes sees seven of everything in addition to having seizures. These experiences leave her exhausted as they last all day.

She’s currently undergoing additional tests in a hospital to try and get to the bottom of her condition. She’s slowly learning to live with it without getting into a spiral of self-pity. Emilyjane hopes that people will take bullying the attention it needs, as it can cause lifelong damage, including loss of life. She would also appreciate it if people could put a little more effort into learning about epilepsy. “"I think a lot of people think that epilepsy is just seizures, but it isn't. I now have four pairs of crutches..People die from [this] and it is just as important as a heart attack.”

