Macrosomial baby girl measuring 2 feet tall born in Brazil; world record set in 1955 still stands

“A mother in Brazil recently gave birth to a two-feet-tall baby weighing 16lb.” The baby was delivered via Cesarean section in Amazonas state in Brazil. The baby girl beats the world record for girls that stood at 15lb. The all-time world record belongs to an Italian baby that weighed a whopping 22lb, 8oz in Italy in 1955. For perspective typical weight for girls is 7lb, 2oz, while boys come in at 7lb, 6oz.

Any baby born weighing more than 8.8lb (4kg), regardless of its gestational length is considered to have Macrosomia, a Greek term for a large body. About 12% of babies born have this condition. Boys are more likely than girls to be born with Macrosomia. Being older than 35 raises the risk of having a giant baby.

Other risk factors include being obese or suffering from gestational diabetes. It’s thought that gestational diabetes makes it easier for glucose to pass from the mother’s blood, and through the placenta to the baby, fueling fast growth. There isn't enough data to determine if macrosomic babies remain bigger throughout life, but they are more likely to be obese and develop type two diabetes later in life.

In the future, “We may see more "giant" babies being born as those born after 1970 appear to be about 450g heavier than their pre-1970s counterparts. Similarly, with increasing rates of obesity, which is a major factor in the development of macrosomia, we will probably see more "giant" babies.”

