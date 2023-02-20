2000 cats slaughtered for traditional medicine; 50% of donkey population to be wiped within 5 years

Photo by Cong H/pexels.com

Vietnamese authorities discovered over 2000 dead cats stored in refrigerators. The cats are believed to have been destined for making traditional medicine. 480 live cats were found alongside the dead bodies in the province of Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta.

It's estimated that up to one million cats are involved in illegal animal trade every year. It's legal to consume dogs and cats in Vietnam, and restaurants that serve them are expected to show certificates to ascertain their origins. Some people in Vietnam believe that extracts from cat bones can cure a variety of health conditions including asthma and osteoporosis.

Big cats have become threatened in Asia with a report finding that 84% of Vietnamese preferred products made from animals captured in the wild. Cats are not the only endangered animals in the world. Pangolins hold the uncovered top spot with a globally- coordinated operation netting 8 tonnes of scales. Half of the contraband was seized by Vietnamese authorities on a ship from the Congo.

Vietnam has become a market and hub for animal trade in Asia. It's estimated that half of the world's donkey population will be wiped within the next five years. “It is estimated that 4.8m donkey hides a year are needed to satisfy demand for a gelatin-based traditional medicine called ejiao”, to meet a rising demand in traditional Chinese medicine.

