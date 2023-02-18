Human organs for reduced jail time scheme raising ethical questions; claims to help over-incarcerated communities

Photo by cottonbro studio/pexels.com



“A proposal to let Massachusetts prisoners donate organs and bone marrow to shave time off their sentence is raising profound ethical and legal questions about putting undue pressure on inmates desperate for freedom.” The bill’s sponsor says that the proposal intends to solve the duo problem of over-incarceration, and lack of donor organs in Black and Latino communities.

“The bill reads like something from a dystopian novel,” said Kevin Ring, president of Families Against Mandatory Minimums, a Washington, D.C.-based criminal justice reform advocacy group. Ring acknowledges the importance of the two goals but rebukes the idea of tying both together. Critics are also raising questions about the jail’s system plan on how to provide health care for those who donate organs.

Donating bone marrow or an organ will reduce an inmate’s sentence by 60 days to a year. One of the bill’s sponsors, Democratic representative, Judith Garcia, said that over-incarceration of the two communities reduces the donor pool for organs that are in great demand. Another co-sponsor, Democratic state Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, calls the program voluntary while critics vehemently oppose the idea of organ sale by pointing out that “Reducing a prison sentence is the equivalent of a payment.”

The Massachusetts bill will form a committee to decide how much bone marrow or organs needs to be donated to qualify for a sentence reduction. It’s however expected that the bill will face an uphill battle in the state’s senate.

