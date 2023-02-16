Girl born with 5.7 centimeters “true tail" which kept growing"; some cultures consider them holy and are worshipped

Photo by Anna Shvets/Pexels.com

“A baby girl was born with a tail covered in skin and hair that was 5.7 centimeters long.” The birth took place in a hospital located in rural Mexico. The doctors, referring to her history, ruled out any exposure to radiation, and her parents were deemed healthy. Further tests did not reveal any other health abnormalities.

While humans have a tail bone that’s vestigial (nonfunctional), an X-Ray of the girl’s lower back revealed that her tail had no bones or other abnormalities in it, and as such, it is a true tail. “The hair and skin-covered tail contained nerves and the baby would cry when it was pierced with a needle.” To add to the mystery, doctors were stunned as the tail was still growing .

After another health checkup, doctors removed the tail under local anesthetic without any complications. The baby was discharged on the same day. Doctors believe that this is the first recorded case in Mexico. True human tails are extremely rare, with only 195 cases identified in the world by 2017.

Back in 2021, a baby boy was born in Brazil with a 12-inch appendage that had a ball at the end. Scientists called it a “ true human tail.” After an ultrasound scan confirmed that the tail was not connected to the baby’s nervous system, the doctors were able to remove it successfully. In some cultures, human tails are considered holy and are worshiped.

