Was pregnancy getting in the way of Rihanna's moves or was her Superbowl performance a letdown? Your thoughts?

There are many opinions going around regarding Rihanna’s Superbowl performance. I had to do a double take when one columnist described it as a letdown . Before I read it, I wondered, didn’t she soar high enough on what for me is a dizzying height, or was her pregnancy getting in the way of her moves? What do you think? Was Rihanna supposed to be an artist, role model, or an activist during the Superbowl? Is that asking too much, or is it even asking the wrong things?

Apparently, it’s more than that. One Facebook user derided her “finger licking” as bad role modeling for families. Another commenter said, “nasty Af! Why was she playing with herself?” I did not know what “Af” was until I wondered what the user was referring to, and looked it up.

As to why the performance was a letdown, one columnist quoted Rihanna’s words from 2019, “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. … I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.” This was in reference to how the NFL was suppressing black players from expressing their support for the protests stemming from racial injustices. As such she was saying that she wouldn't perform at the Superbowl.

Kneeling during the national anthem cost Kaepernick his NFL career and served as a warning that anyone else doing the same would meet a similar fate. So, in order to not be a sellout, was Rihanna expected to acknowledge Kaepernick during the performance? Or express outrage over Tyre Nichols’s death? The writer believes that Rihanna missed her mark while at the same time, acknowledging that most famous personalities of her caliber are sellouts in one way or the other?

What do you think?

