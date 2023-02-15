Chicago, IL

Instant noodles are responsible for 31% of children's injuries in this hospital's department

Pete Lakeman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2tAY_0knhNUTA00
Photo bycottonbro studio: https://www.pexels.com

What are we feeding our kids? When you hear about some food being dangerous, you would think of it being contaminated by salmonella, spoilt from poor storage, or maybe someone choking on it. Researchers at the University of Chicago’s burn center concluded that “Of the 790 total cases of childhood scald injuries, 31% were caused by instant noodles.”

The researchers uncovered a number of other important findings. Most of the children with scald injuries were older than kids with other kinds of burns. That is the age when kids are old enough to attempt to make food by themselves, but not old enough to do it safely. Direct adult supervision is recommended to avoid these types of injuries.

“On average, the patients with instant noodle burns were more likely to be Black and to be from ZIP codes with a lower average childhood opportunity index score.” The researchers linked this trend with the fact that noodles are a low-cost food. By extension, supporting global efforts to address childhood poverty would be an important factor in reducing childhood burns.

Instant noodles, while delicious and easy to prepare, have been found to be quite unhealthy. “they’re often prepped in palm oil for fast cooking and loaded with salt, artificial flavors, and preservatives.” In a South Korean study, eating instant noodles at least twice a week was associated with a 68% rise in cardiometabolic syndrome in women.

