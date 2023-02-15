State of the union; how couples work out the differences

Roommates or romantic partners can spell good feelings or weave tangled knots in your life. For now, let’s consider romantic partners that are doing pretty well. They make your favorite dish, binge-watch your long-running show, and stand by your side in life’s inconvenient moments. So, what gives? Your guess is as good as mine; it’s the small details.

When an online column asked its readers to share their amusing domestic bickering, they regaled without giving it a second thought. The good-old dishes game can, with the right players, be quite an entertaining spectacle. When people found themselves working from home, they realized that the solution for their shared hatred of doing dishes was to have two sinks. That way each one could clean their own mess.

They just happened to share a juice pitcher. One day, none of them could tell with certainty who had poured the last glass. “Day after day, neither of us mentioning it, the pitcher commuted from sink to sink. After weeks of this, black mold grew in the pitcher. I think I was the one who finally threw it out. It looked like a kid’s science project gone bad.”

For one couple, the woman was incensed by her husband’s habit of leaving drawers slightly ajar. She especially hated the ones under the cabinets since any spill would find its way into the drawer. One day she opened all the drawers in the house, which finally got her husband’s attention.

Back to the dishes! One was a rinser even while admitting that it was not needed. Her husband once caught her sneaking some dishes out of the dishwasher soon after he had loaded it so that she could rinse them.

The fights also spill into the shower. One woman prefers to use “washcloth” when referring to the piece of cloth one uses to wash up in the shower. Her husband calls it a “rug” insisting that it’s shorter than a washcloth. This infuriates the woman as “rug” conjures the image of all clans of creepy crawlies.

Now have a heartfelt conversation, won’t you?

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.