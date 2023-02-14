Mother also declared to be her daughter's uncle; explaining why your child can appear to be your niece or nephew

What started as a routine paternity test ended with a couple being excluded as the biological parents of their very own daughter. Upon further testing, male DNA was discovered in her mother’s blood sample.

This is one of about 20 documented cases of human chimerism. In this case, her mother turned out to be a natural chimera. Specifically, her mother was conceived alongside a twin brother but her brother’s genetic materials got absorbed into hers and disappeared early in pregnancy. In Greek mythology, a chimera is presented as a monster that is part goat, part lion, and part snake.

In an interesting case out of Washington state, Lydia Fairchild was denied government assistance once genetic tests concluded she wasn’t her children’s biological mother. After retaining a lawyer, and further genetic tests, she was deemed to be a chimera. The state was still somehow unconvinced, and when Fairchild had another child, a court official stood in the delivery room to witness an immediate DNA test!

It’s important to note that around 30 percent of births that test early on as twins end up bearing one child. With all this put together, researchers conclude that chimerism is more widespread in the human population than previously thought. This is confounded by the fact that most chimeras do not present observable functional differences.

The most common form of chimerism occurs when a mother absorbs a few cells from her fetus or the fetus, conversely absorbs some of its mother's cells. Are you your own twin?

