Navigating personal red lines; A sibling emails her sister's ex about weight gain

Photo by RODNAE/pexels.com

“I had barely arrived at her house before she was telling me that I needed to lose weight, or I would die.” Siblings, love them, hate them, or leave them. What is your red line? An online user sought help from a newspaper’s online advice column after her sister emailed her ex lamenting that she had put on a lot of weight.

The user, let's call her Ruby, had lost her mother at the beginning of the pandemic. She then got furloughed from her job. Shortly after, her boyfriend broke up with her. She felt as if the universe was conspiring against her. In the instance, Ruby's sister didn't give her a break, making her ears grow hot, chiding her about her weight gain.

When Ruby got back to her place, she confirmed from her ex about her sister's email to him. Her ex confirmed the email including its content. By this time, Ruby was already livid at her sister's nerve to contact her ex. What her ex said next, made her lose her mind. Among other things, her sister mentioned that Ruby's daughters with her ex were in danger since they had gained weight too. Her ex told Ruby that after receiving her sister's email, he did not respond, only for her to send a follow-up one demanding a response!

At some point, Ruby, who now lives alone, had conversations with her sister about moving near her place. At this point, she is not sure if she can forgive her let alone move near her. The advice column host suggested that she writes an email to her sister expressing her displeasure while setting boundaries, complete with consequences.

Most online commenters agree that Ruby's weight is none of her sister's business. They however disagree on whether the email or the phone is suited best in getting the message across without giving her bullying sister room for more abuse. One comment summarizes the majority's sentiment;“Ex and daughters should also not accept any weight talk. For them, the phrase that pays is, “I will not engage with you on this topic.”

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.