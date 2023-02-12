By eating its own brain, this mammal lives for another season; it comes with a hidden cost

Photo by Karolina Grabowska/pexels.com

A few things weird me out but this animal’s behavior left me a little nauseated. You’d think you need your brain to survive. As such, you wouldn’t be putting it on your menu. But survival is all this animal is focused on.

My trophy for a survival oddity goes to the shrew. To survive the cold months, the common shrew eats away at its own brain only to regrow it during Spring. It’s not surprising then to know that shrews with shrunken brains were not as good as their fully-brained counterparts at solving certain problems.

The desire to survive by combining behavioral adaptations around food is widely observed in the animal world. Ruminants such as cows and sheep chew cud to extract the most amount of nutrients from their feed.

Rabbits eat their own poop (pellets) for the same reason. Bears fatten up in the fall months before hibernating. The aye-aye, a primate from Madagascar has been observed using its eight-centimeter-long finger to pick and eat its own snot!

Unlike deer or bears that can migrate or hibernate, the shrew is too small and uses up a lot of energy due to its high metabolism. In fact, the shrew is so hyper that researchers are unable to sedate them for scans.

The mammalian brain is the organ that uses the most energy. The human brain, in its resting state, uses about 20 percent of the body’s energy. It then makes a lot of sense that the shrew reduces its brain’s energy consumption by eating it! Scientists hope that they could learn a lot on how to treat brain diseases by figuring out how the shrew regrows it's noggins.

