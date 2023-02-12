By eating its own brain, this mammal lives for another season; it comes with a hidden cost

Pete Lakeman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRBs2_0kkP1Sbg00
Photo byKarolina Grabowska/pexels.com

 A few things weird me out but this animal’s behavior left me a little nauseated. You’d think you need your brain to survive. As such, you wouldn’t be putting it on your menu. But survival is all this animal is focused on.

My trophy for a survival oddity goes to the shrew. To survive the cold months, the common shrew eats away at its own brain only to regrow it during Spring. It’s not surprising then to know that shrews with shrunken brains were not as good as their fully-brained counterparts at solving certain problems. 

The desire to survive by combining behavioral adaptations around food is widely observed in the animal world. Ruminants such as cows and sheep chew cud to extract the most amount of nutrients from their feed. 

Rabbits eat their own poop (pellets) for the same reason. Bears fatten up in the fall months before hibernating. The aye-aye, a primate from Madagascar has been observed using its eight-centimeter-long finger to pick and eat its own snot!

Unlike deer or bears that can migrate or hibernate, the shrew is too small and uses up a lot of energy due to its high metabolism. In fact, the shrew is so hyper that researchers are unable to sedate them for scans.

The mammalian brain is the organ that uses the most energy. The human brain, in its resting state, uses about 20 percent of the body’s energy. It then makes a lot of sense that the shrew reduces its brain’s energy consumption by eating it! Scientists hope that they could learn a lot on how to treat brain diseases by figuring out how the shrew regrows it's noggins.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shrew# Brain# Animals# Nature# Brain disease

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm credentialed social studies and biological sciences teacher with over twenty years of classroom experience. I'm an avid gardener and tech DIYer and I love nature walks.

California State
8K followers

More from Pete Lakeman

San Francisco, CA

Sex work in California could be legalized if resolution goes through; reactions pour in

On Tuesday, a San Francisco supervisor, Hilary Ronen, introduced a resolution seeking to legalize one of the oldest professions in the world; sex work. The bill is “aiming to decriminalize sex work and legalize red-light districts across California It seems like it's in for a rough ride. "Who wants a red-light district on their street?" said Pamela Osgood, a long-time San Francisco resident.”

Read full story

Was pregnancy getting in the way of Rihanna's moves or was her Superbowl performance a letdown? Your thoughts?

There are many opinions going around regarding Rihanna’s Superbowl performance. I had to do a double take when one columnist described it as a letdown. Before I read it, I wondered, didn’t she soar high enough on what for me is a dizzying height, or was her pregnancy getting in the way of her moves? What do you think? Was Rihanna supposed to be an artist, role model, or an activist during the Superbowl? Is that asking too much, or is it even asking the wrong things?

Read full story
54 comments
Chicago, IL

Instant noodles are responsible for 31% of children's injuries in this hospital's department

What are we feeding our kids? When you hear about some food being dangerous, you would think of it being contaminated by salmonella, spoilt from poor storage, or maybe someone choking on it. Researchers at the University of Chicago’s burn center concluded that “Of the 790 total cases of childhood scald injuries, 31% were caused by instant noodles.”

Read full story
1 comments

State of the union; how couples work out the differences

Roommates or romantic partners can spell good feelings or weave tangled knots in your life. For now, let’s consider romantic partners that are doing pretty well. They make your favorite dish, binge-watch your long-running show, and stand by your side in life’s inconvenient moments. So, what gives? Your guess is as good as mine; it’s the small details.

Read full story

Mother also declared to be her daughter's uncle; explaining why your child can appear to be your niece or nephew

What started as a routine paternity test ended with a couple being excluded as the biological parents of their very own daughter. Upon further testing, male DNA was discovered in her mother’s blood sample.

Read full story
57 comments

Navigating personal red lines; A sibling emails her sister's ex about weight gain

“I had barely arrived at her house before she was telling me that I needed to lose weight, or I would die.” Siblings, love them, hate them, or leave them. What is your red line? An online user sought help from a newspaper’s online advice column after her sister emailed her ex lamenting that she had put on a lot of weight.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion bets

Superbowl LVII is here and so are big bets and greased lamp posts. City of Philadelphia spokesperson Joy Huertas told NPR that “ "Protocols for the upcoming game are being evaluated by the police department including the greasing of poles.” That’s an interesting side to what is already expected to be an exciting game.

Read full story
1 comments
Vacaville, CA

How a couple ended up paying over $200K hospital bill after coming into contact with a bat

A largely-friendly tango between a bat and a couple in Vacaville, California ended with two very different results. The bat was safely returned to its natural habitat, while its knights in shining armor got hit with a 206,285.68 bill! Eileen Aguilar was putting her contacts on when she noticed a bat in their upstairs bathroom. She screamed and her husband Al came running, captured the little guy in a bucket, and released him by the creek.

Read full story
8 comments

30 years later, a Christmas gift leads daughter to find out that she's not biologically related to her parents

“The test comes back, I'm sitting at my desk at work, actually, I opened up and see some English.. Irish, Welsh, German. Like, where's the Italian, maybe Sicilian, What? What? Nothing..” That's how Jessica Harvey described the moment she realized that the parents she knew for almost 30 years, were not biologically related to her.

Read full story
2 comments

He spends over $2 million a year chasing youthful looks; 30 doctors, routine MRIs and invasive tests

A few pops from the supplement's bottle, a hypodermic injection, a slight nick, and a neat tuck. Some people do some while others go the whole hog. Bryan Johnson, a wealthy entrepreneur, “who is 45 going on 18—is enamored with the idea of being biologically young again. So much so that he is on the path to spending over $2 million this year alone on a host of medical interventions and tests aimed at helping him be younger.

Read full story

Hours-old baby only family-survivor in a monstrous earthquake

“The newborn girl’s umbilical cord was still connected to her mother.” Amid the almost 8000 deaths wrought by a punishing 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria and Turkey, a story of luck, hope, and incredible survival. A new born baby girl was found alive among the rubble.

Read full story
4 comments

Feared dead in a German torpedo attack, the King sent a letter of sympathy to his family; he just celebrated his 100th

"I was blasted clear of the deck with my clothes ripped to pieces and my boots blown off.” In 19, when a German torpedo hit HMS Capel, Morrell Murphy was thrown into the chilly Atlantic waters near Cherbourg. Four days later, his family was informed that he had been killed. They even received a sympathy letter from King George VI.

Read full story
19 comments

In a yo-yo deal, car dealership took their trade-in, and repossessed their new one; they chose to fight back

You well know of the feeling you get after signing on the last line of the new car agreement. Hold your excitement! “ The salesperson knows the deal is too good to be true, but lets you think you've bought the car anyway.” That's when they yo-yo you. They get you to bring back the car for a worse deal. “That's called "unhorsing" the car buyer. "They are then sort of at the mercy of the car dealer.”

Read full story
221 comments

Mother's solution for son's truancy leaves teacher confused

* This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A few years back I had a student who had recently transferred to my class mid-year from another class. His mother had made that request since I had her daughter two years earlier and she had enjoyed and done well. Her son was struggling during his first semester of a year-long class, and this was supposed to give him another shot at success. Things went downhill fast. He would rarely show up to class and hardly turned in any work.

Read full story
54 comments

After she ghosted her long-time friend; woman wonders whether to disclose what her husband did

What do you do when you feel that no one will believe you? An online newspaper’s help forum tried to tackle that difficult question. The woman, who I’ll call Jenny wrote about a long-time female friend whose friendship started in school. After school, Jenny moved away but kept in touch with her. After her friend had a baby, Jenny went to see her, leaving her husband behind.

Read full story
60 comments

After being gaslighted into postponing wedding, woman takes a stand, fights back, and moves on

They make you question your sanity. You feel like you are going crazy. Sometimes, like in this case, they unwittingly get the professionals on their side. But there is something about intuition that works to preserve our very own existence. More than that, if you have made several concerning observations, and asked questions but met with defensive responses that also blame you, then it’s time to have a reality check.

Read full story
15 comments

Mafia boss arrested working as a pizza chef; the curse of seeking attention on social media

Speak of the macabre. Convicted in absentia in 1991 for the double homicide of two brothers, an Italian Mafia boss is finally in custody. Edgardo Greco, 63, associated with the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta was accused of using iron bars to kill the siblings before dissolving their bodies in acid.

Read full story
6 comments
Las Vegas, NV

"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruined

Matthew Beasely had more than a law practice going on. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Beasely, 49, knew his gig was done one Thursday in March last year. The visit from the FBI, which he had been anticipating for a few months came to bear on him. He was prepared. He had already drafted letters to his wife and four children, describing what he would do and telling them how much he loved them.

Read full story
35 comments

Her "Stormy Weather" brought London's Palladium to a standstill; described as a "good luck charm"

She delivers the lyric as a passionate appeal, propaganda for a rhythmic revolution.” That’s how David Bradbury described the genius of Ivie Marie Anderson (Ivie Anderson), a vocalist who found fame in Duke Ellington’s jazz orchestra.Her first appearance on record, "It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)", recorded in 1932, was a smashing hit.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy