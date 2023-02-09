30 years later, a Christmas gift leads daughter to find out that she's not biologically related to her parents

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels.com

“The test comes back, I'm sitting at my desk at work, actually, I opened up and see some English.. Irish, Welsh, German. Like, where's the Italian, maybe Sicilian, What? What? Nothing..” That's how Jessica Harvey described the moment she realized that the parents she knew for almost 30 years, were not biologically related to her.

Her parents Mike and Jeanine Harvey had bought her an Ancestry.com DNA testing kit as a Christmas present. She was planning on celebrating her 39th birthday in Italy and her parents had always wanted to look for distant relatives. Mike had some Italian blood.

In 1991, the couple had undergone a fertility procedure intrauterine insemination where sperm is injected directly into the uterus in an attempt to increase the chance of getting pregnant. Jessica was born the following year. Mike described his feelings upon hearing the news; “Learning that your entire reality isn't what you believed it to be is hard to explain.”

They sued the fertility clinic and the doctor who performed the procedure. The Harvey's claimed in their lawsuit that a stranger's sperm was used. They tracked Jessica's biological father and identified him as a patient who was undergoing fertility treatment in the same clinic at the same time they were. As of February, 2022, the clinic had not conducted their own DNA test, but expressed regret on “the impact this has on the family.”

