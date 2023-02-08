He spends over $2 million a year chasing youthful looks; 30 doctors, routine MRIs and invasive tests

Photo by RUN 4 FFWPU/Pexels.com

A few pops from the supplement's bottle, a hypodermic injection, a slight nick, and a neat tuck. Some people do some while others go the whole hog. Bryan Johnson, a wealthy entrepreneur, “who is 45 going on 18—is enamored with the idea of being biologically young again. So much so that he is on the path to spending over $2 million this year alone on a host of medical interventions and tests aimed at helping him be younger.

That's taking it more than a step further. It includes routine MRIs, as well as having his body fat, blood, and stool samples examined. Apparently, Johnson is also invested in maintaining his virility and has a device that calculates the number of erections he gets in a night.

In what has been named Project Blueprint, Johnson sees 30 doctors for regular and sometimes invasive tests. The procedures are aimed at helping reverse aging in every organ. The lead doctor, Oliver Zolman, charges $1000 an hour for anyone who wants to reverse the aging process.

Preliminary data indicates that “Johnson has the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old, according to tests his doctors performed. His overall biological age is at least five years younger.” Zolman, however ,acknowledges that they have not achieved remarkable results.

Johnson has stated that he's not about to stop his expansive chase for youthful looks. He takes two dozen supplements and other medicines, and goes to bed at the same time after using blue light evasive glasses.

What do you think? How far is too far?

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.