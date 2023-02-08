Born under the rubble, an hours-old baby rescued as only survivor in her family

Photo by Sanad Prasej Suwal/Pexels.com

“The newborn girl’s umbilical cord was still connected to her mother.” Amid the almost 8000 deaths wrought by a punishing 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria and Turkey, a story of luck, hope, and incredible survival. A new born baby girl was found alive among the rubble.

She was rescued more than 10 hours after the earthquake. Her body temperature had fallen to 95 degrees. She had some bruises, and a large hole on her back but she is listed in stable condition. The doctors are observing to see if she has any problem with her spinal cord. They are, however, hopeful as she's exhibiting normal arms and legs movement.

She's the only one to survive out of their family of seven. It's reported that her parents and siblings had tried to rush out of the building but the structure collapsed on them. Her survival involved incredibly long odds. It's believed that her mother was unconscious when she was born. It's postulated that she wouldn't have survived so many hours in the cold had she been born an hour before the earthquake.

At 7 pounds, the average newborn weight, the girl was carried nearly to full term. Once she was pulled from the rubble, a female neighbor cut the umbilical cord. She was rushed to a children's hospital in the neighboring town where she was placed in an incubator.

Personally, I hope that the girl grows up to live a great life.

