Feared dead in a German torpedo attack, the King sent a letter of sympathy to his family; he just celebrated his 100th

"I was blasted clear of the deck with my clothes ripped to pieces and my boots blown off.” In 19, when a German torpedo hit HMS Capel, Morrell Murphy was thrown into the chilly Atlantic waters near Cherbourg. Four days later, his family was informed that he had been killed. They even received a sympathy letter from King George VI.

At age 19, in 1942, Morrell joined the Royal Navy in 1942 at the height of World War Two. In 1944, he survived a German attack in the English Channel while on the same frigate where 70 of his fellow crew members died. Four months later, he arrived unannounced at his parents house. There were a lot of joyful tears. “"I remember my sister running over to a telephone kiosk to tell my cousins and my uncle and aunt that I was alright."

Morrell had managed to swim and get on a raft. After two long hours, he was picked up by an American motor torpedo boat. He was taken to an American field hospital. No one registered his name, rank, or ship. After being examined for hypothermia, he was released still in his oil- stained clothes and walked barefoot back to the harbor.

"It's hard to believe that I'm now 100," said Morrell recently at a birthday party organized by his granddaughter. In Spite of his ordeal, he returned to the navy until the end of the war. He later embarked on his career as a civil servant. At the time of his 100th birthday, he received a card from King Charles III, congratulating him on reaching the milestone.

