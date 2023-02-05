After she ghosted her long-time friend; woman wonders whether to disclose what her husband did

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/pexels.com

What do you do when you feel that no one will believe you? An online newspaper’s help forum tried to tackle that difficult question. The woman, who I’ll call Jenny wrote about a long-time female friend whose friendship started in school. After school, Jenny moved away but kept in touch with her. After her friend had a baby, Jenny went to see her, leaving her husband behind.

Her friend’s husband had also attended the same school as them and so they knew each other. Jenny says that after they’ve had a little too much wine, her friend went to bed leaving her to chat with her husband. When it was time to go to bed, Jenny rose to leave and her friend’s husband tried to kiss her. She asked him to stop but he kept coming towards her. At that point, she ran out of the house.

When she told her husband about the incident, he was appalled and to her to let her friend know. He was done having a relationship with them. Jenny felt that if she told, she could potentially be breaking up a young family. She was doubtful if her friend would believe her. Jenny admits that she had a reputation for sleeping around as a teen. It’s then that she decided to keep her distance by slowly cutting off communication.

It didn’t go unnoticed and her friend kept asking what it is that she had done wrong. Jenny always pretended to have other commitments. When their own baby arrived, Jenny posted a photo on social media. It really pained her friend that she had not been told about the pregnancy. Jenny still feels guilty about ghosting her friend. She described her predicament in the newspaper column; “But it eats me up . I want to make contact. I want our children to meet. I want to tell her how much her friendship meant to me. But she is still with her husband and now I don’t know how to rectify the situation.”

What would you say to Jenny?

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

