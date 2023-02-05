Mafia boss arrested working as a pizza chef; the curse of seeking attention on social media

Photo by Pixabay

Speak of the macabre. Convicted in absentia in 1991 for the double homicide of two brothers, an Italian Mafia boss is finally in custody. Edgardo Greco, 63, associated with the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta was accused of using iron bars to kill the siblings before dissolving their bodies in acid.

The lead anti-Mafia prosecutor for the case described Greco as a “dangerous fugitive”. He was also accused of the attempted murder of several prison officials earning him the “prison killer” moniker.

In the age where social media has turned instant gratification into a mass-consumed commodity, Greco could not help himself. Posting under an assumed name, Greco attracted the attention of keen-eyed sleuths. Investigators started closing in on him after being featured in a newspaper article that Caffe Rossini restaurant where he worked posted on its Facebook page.

His arrest comes just two weeks after a high-ranking mafioso, Matteo Messina Denaro, associated with the Sicilian Cosa Nostra was apprehended while receiving cancer treatment. Greco's penchant for attention is not without precedent.

El Chapo, the former Mexican drug lord, and leader of the Sinaloa cartel was once working to meet Sean Penn. The meeting that was facilitated by Mexican actress Kate del Castillo nearly got El Chapo arrested by Mexican marines if not for a monster storm that hit his mountainous hideout. Under different circumstances, he was arrested and is serving life imprisonment in the U.S.

