U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon; Chinese government reacts

Photo by Craig Shine

The headline and last two paragraphs of this story are an update to the previous reporting.

A suspected Chinese stratospheric spy balloon is being tracked by the U.S. military. The balloon is believed to be gathering intelligence. At some point today, it was over Montana. The Pentagon said that it had been tracking the balloon for several days.

The balloon is traveling at altitudes well above that used by commercial aircraft. The Pentagon had considered shooting it down and sent fighter jets, but concluded that doing so would pose danger to people on the ground as a result of debris.

Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. security apparatus took immediate steps to secure sensitive information from being gathered. “The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, continues to track the balloon’s course, but officials would not specify its present whereabouts”

A U.S. intelligence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity said this was not the first time that these kinds of balloons have been spotted in U.S. airspace. Previously, some have been spotted in Hawaii and Guam.

This bold intrusion comes hours before the U.S. Secretary of State departs for a high-stakes visit to Beijing where he'll be meeting with senior government officials. Among other things, the visit was supposed to reset U.S.-China relations at a time of rising tensions.

The U.S. has over recent years asserted its navigational rights in international waters in the South China Sea. The United States has also become vocal in supporting Taiwanese response towards an increasingly aggressive attitude from mainland China.

Anthony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State has since postponed his trip to Beijing while the U.S. administration evaluated a comprehensive response to the blatant Chinese incursion of U.S. airspace. The Chinese authorities claimed that it was a weather research balloon that got blown off course.

On Saturday, January 5th, a U.S. F-22 fighter jet fired a single surface-to-air missile bringing the balloon tumbling into the Atlantic ocean. Authorities waited for the balloon to move out of the populated areas in the continental United States due to fear of harm that could have been caused by the falling debris of the approximately 2-3 school buses-sized vessel. The Chinese government called the shooting down of their balloon as an "excessive reaction", and stated that they have a right to respond.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.