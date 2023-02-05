Biotech company raises $250 million; aims to bring back some extinct animals but some questions remain

Photo by Pixabay

Craving some dodo eggs? Not that fast. You'll have to continue shelling out more for your breakfast omelet. Egg prices have shot up by about 60% since December last year. Not to worry, Colossal Biosciences, a genetic engineering company has gotten closer to its dream of resurrecting the dodo, an infamously-unlucky bird that went extinct in Mauritius by 1681.

“The dodo was a sitting duck . The bird was fat and flightless, clueless and clumsy. It was a walking evolutionary error practically preordained to die out.” Or so goes the myth. Personally, I lay blame on the hungry Dutch sailors that colonized the island at the end of the 16th century.

According to Leon Claessens, a paleontologist at College of the Holy Cross, that characterization couldn't be further from the truth. Through the use of a 3-D laser scanner, the scientists were able to assemble a three-dimensional digital model of the bird. Claessens says that”even though it’s not going to be the Usain Bolt of the animal or the bird kingdom, it has an anatomy that is consistent with much greater agility.”

Let's get back to the de-extinction efforts. Why would anyone want to bring back extinct species? Colossal Biosciences says that it could restore natural balance in the habitats that they once occupied. The other two animals on the company's list include the wooly mammoth and the Tasmanian tiger.

“Genetically engineered animals produced by Colossal would not be a bonafide mammoth, dodo, or thylacine”, as they would require their genetic materials to be introduced into those of their closest living relative. It's also very hard if not impossible to replicate the behavioral traits of an organism from a genome alone.

What do you think? Is it worth trying to bring back extinct animals?

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.