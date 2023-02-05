Nursing homes sued for how their seemingly-legal practices affected patients

Photo by Matthias Zomer

Through a maze of “related parties”, a term that describes affiliated corporations, nursing homes managed to come out millions of dollars ahead even at the height of the pandemic. These financial arrangements that are widespread, and legal allows nursing homes to outsource such services as management, staffing, and medical supplies. The law does not demand for the owners to disclose how much they charge above the cost of services.

The interesting part is that the owners of the majority of these nursing homes own, invest in or control the corporations they outsource to. This saw for-profit nursing homes, about 9,000 nationally, pay in excess of $12 billion a year these corporations? In certain situations, draining a nursing home’s coffers through affiliated parties can end up becoming fraud.

New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James is suing a number of the state’s nursing homes owners claiming that some of them pocketed millions that should have gone to improving patient care. One of those homes is The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehabilitation Center.

A wife of one of the facility's residents painted a harrowing picture claiming that her husband was “left in his bed with only a diaper on, was bruised by a fall, choked by another resident, given the wrong medication doses, dressed in other residents' clothes and covered in bruises that could not be explained.”

One of Fulton's owners disputed the characterization, and described the Villages as “beautiful gardens” where patients looked great, and employee morale was high. That's very different from what Leann Sample experienced. She remembers the ceiling falling on a nurse, and a toilet that burst while she was helping a resident in the bathroom.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.