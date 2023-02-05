U.S. healthcare's report card is in; Is it designed to fail patients?

Photo by EVG Kowalievska

Compared to her peers in the developed world, American citizens are living shorter and less healthy lives because of a dysfunctional healthcare system. Probably that is not news to many health services consumers who have had to shell out their last penny for medical care. There are many who had to decide between buying food and paying for medication. Others delay retirement to retain their insurance coverage while others declare bankruptcy.

The irony of it all is that the U.S spends the most amount of money on healthcare among her peers in the developed world. The data concluded that in 2021 alone, the U.S spent nearly twice as much as the average OECD country. Despite this, the report says that the U.S has the highest rates of deaths from avoidable or treatable causes and the highest maternal and i nfant death rates .

In a more grim assessment, the U.S is the only country in the study that doesn’t have universal healthcare.People in the U.S see their doctors less often which is probably worsened by the number of practicing physicians compared to the population.

In a scathing summary, the researchers concluded that the U.S “health system can seem designed to discourage people from using services. Affordability remains the top reason why some Americans do not sign up for health coverage, while high out-of-pocket costs lead nearly half of working-age adults to skip or delay getting needed care.”

