U.S. healthcare's report card is in; Is it designed to fail patients?

Pete Lakeman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5n6p_0kXnFp6l00
Photo byEVG Kowalievska

Compared to her peers in the developed world, American citizens are living shorter and less healthy lives because of a dysfunctional healthcare system. Probably that is not news to many health services consumers who have had to shell out their last penny for medical care. There are many who had to decide between buying food and paying for medication. Others delay retirement to retain their insurance coverage while others declare bankruptcy.

The irony of it all is that the U.S spends the most amount of money on healthcare among her peers in the developed world. The data concluded that in 2021 alone, the U.S spent nearly twice as much as the average OECD country. Despite this, the report says that the U.S has the highest rates of deaths from avoidable or treatable causes and the highest maternal and infant death rates

In a more grim assessment, the U.S is the only country in the study that doesn’t have universal healthcare.People in the U.S see their doctors less often which is probably worsened by the number of practicing physicians compared to the population.

In a scathing summary, the researchers concluded that the U.S “health system can seem designed to discourage people from using services. Affordability remains the top reason why some Americans do not sign up for health coverage, while high out-of-pocket costs lead nearly half of working-age adults to skip or delay getting needed care.”

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Healthcare# Insurance# Copay# Out of pocket# United States

Comments / 5

Published by

I'm credentialed social studies and biological sciences teacher with over twenty years of classroom experience. I'm an avid gardener and tech DIYer and I love nature walks.

California State
7K followers

More from Pete Lakeman

After she ghosted her long-time friend; woman wonders whether to disclose what her husband did

What do you do when you feel that no one will believe you? An online newspaper’s help forum tried to tackle that difficult question. The woman, who I’ll call Jenny wrote about a long-time female friend whose friendship started in school. After school, Jenny moved away but kept in touch with her. After her friend had a baby, Jenny went to see her, leaving her husband behind.

Read full story
15 comments

Mafia boss arrested working as a pizza chef; the curse of seeking attention on social media

Speak of the macabre. Convicted in absentia in 1991 for the double homicide of two brothers, an Italian Mafia boss is finally in custody. Edgardo Greco, 63, associated with the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta was accused of using iron bars to kill the siblings before dissolving their bodies in acid.

Read full story
3 comments
Las Vegas, NV

"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruined

Matthew Beasely had more than a law practice going on. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Beasely, 49, knew his gig was done one Thursday in March last year. The visit from the FBI, which he had been anticipating for a few months came to bear on him. He was prepared. He had already drafted letters to his wife and four children, describing what he would do and telling them how much he loved them.

Read full story
21 comments

Her "Stormy Weather" brought London's Palladium to a standstill; described as a "good luck charm"

She delivers the lyric as a passionate appeal, propaganda for a rhythmic revolution.” That’s how David Bradbury described the genius of Ivie Marie Anderson (Ivie Anderson), a vocalist who found fame in Duke Ellington’s jazz orchestra.Her first appearance on record, "It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)", recorded in 1932, was a smashing hit.

Read full story

U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon; Chinese government reacts

The headline and last two paragraphs of this story are an update to the previous reporting. A suspected Chinese stratospheric spy balloon is being tracked by the U.S. military. The balloon is believed to be gathering intelligence. At some point today, it was over Montana. The Pentagon said that it had been tracking the balloon for several days.

Read full story
5 comments

She beat polio to dominate the track and enter the Hall of Fame; doctor had said she'd never walk again

In 1960, Wilma Rudolph set new world records in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, and the 400 meter relay. In doing so, she became the first American woman to win three gold medals in Olympics track and field competition. Looking at her confidence and domination on the track, you’d never have guessed that it was almost by miracle that she was there at all.

Read full story
4 comments

Couple leaves toddler at airport's check-in counter; they had not bought £25 ticket for him

Most cases of babies being forgotten in car seats or strollers are accidental. Sometimes, parents who feel that they are unable to care for their newborns, surrender them at fire stations, police stations, or any other designated places. This is certainly not the case with a couple that was traveling from Ben Gurion Airport, Israel, to Brussels Belgium.

Read full story
23 comments
Orlando, FL

Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' website

Is the pot calling the kettle black? Maybe, and now Victoria is suing the Orange County Public Schools in Orlando. It all began a year ago when Victoria, carrying carving tools on her way to a pumpkin carving event at her son’s school, was stopped by the principal for a chat. She never made it to the volunteers’ event in her son’s class. Someone reported seeing her nude photos on OnlyFans, an internet subscription service based in London. It mainly offers adult services.

Read full story
61 comments

Biotech company raises $250 million; aims to bring back some extinct animals but some questions remain

Craving some dodo eggs? Not that fast. You'll have to continue shelling out more for your breakfast omelet. Egg prices have shot up by about 60% since December last year. Not to worry, Colossal Biosciences, a genetic engineering company has gotten closer to its dream of resurrecting the dodo, an infamously-unlucky bird that went extinct in Mauritius by 1681.

Read full story
2 comments

Nursing homes sued for how their seemingly-legal practices affected patients

Through a maze of “related parties”, a term that describes affiliated corporations, nursing homes managed to come out millions of dollars ahead even at the height of the pandemic. These financial arrangements that are widespread, and legal allows nursing homes to outsource such services as management, staffing, and medical supplies. The law does not demand for the owners to disclose how much they charge above the cost of services.

Read full story
22 comments

Woman arrested for allegedly killing her doppelganger

In a tale straight out of a best-selling crime novel, a woman in Germany is being accused of killing her doppelganger in order to fake her own death. Only that this is not fiction. Two parents who were searching for their missing daughter had their hearts broken momentarily upon finding her car with a dead woman in the back seat. It seemed like the worst had already happened. Heartbreak turned to more confusion once the police pulled out the body from the car. It turned out that this was not their daughter but another woman who had uncanny resemblance to her.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

"Operation Nightingale" leads to takedown of fake nursing diplomas scheme

You would want to believe that the person serving you is competent and certified in their trade. Personally, I place mechanics, pilots, surgeons, and all those who instruct them (teachers) high on the list. It has happened more than one time in Florida. Between 2016 and 2021, more than 16,000 fake nursing diplomas were issued by three Florida-based schools.

Read full story
10 comments

Russian spies as next-door neighbors; "the girls built a lemonade stand", as they blended into the American culture

Not to make you feel paranoid, but do you really know who your next-door neighbor is? “Operation Ghost Stories” sounds like a mildly-named Halloween movie. It was more serious than that. In the year 2000, The FBI learned that there were multiple sets of Russian spies living in the United States posing as ordinary Americans. They had been trained in Russia to blend into everyday American life by getting married, getting jobs, bringing up family, and at the same time, sending coded messages back to Russia.

Read full story
73 comments

Police threatened her with a sledgehammer; Russian teenager facing jail for online posts criticizing war in Ukraine

A nineteen-year-old from the rural Arkhangelsk region in Russia has been added to the terrorist list that includes members from Isis, Taliban, and Al-Qaeda. Olesya Krivtsova is being accused of justifying terrorism by posting on Instagram about the Crimean bridge explosion as well as “ allegedly [making a] critical repost of the war in a student chat on the Russian social network VK.” She’s now under house arrest and must wear an ankle bracelet to track her movements. On her other ankle, she sports an anti-Putin tattoo.

Read full story
23 comments

T. V. co-hosts part ways with employer after extensive press coverage of their workplace romance

Sharing a mutual love of running and the outdoors, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the co-hosts of ABC’s afternoon show, “GMA3”, had an onscreen chemistry that was undeniable. On November 30, 2022, the Daily Mail published a photo-laden article that laid bare their offscreen romance while still married to other people. Since then, both have separated from their spouses and have been regularly photographed going on about with their lives.

Read full story
8 comments

Patients forgo treatment, or delay retirement to afford drug while pharmaceutical company made $114 billion in six years

In 2016, millions of patients with inflammatory conditions such as arthritis were about to get a big break. The patent for the blockbuster anti-inflammatory drug, Humira, was about to expire. The regulators had already given their nod to a competing drug, and several copycats were closing in. This was expected to push downwards the $50,000 per year list price for Humira.

Read full story
62 comments
Burbank, CA

Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"

Comedian and former host of the “Tonight Show”, is still laughing after some serious whooping from two accidents. In November 2022, the comedian and car enthusiast, Jay Leno, 72, sustained some significant burns on his face and hands after a fuel line in a car he was working on caught fire. This saw him spend seven weeks in the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

Read full story
22 comments

American nightmare; They paid $20,000 for jobs and green cards only to be chaperoned to stores, and eat frozen rice

For $20,000 each, 500 Indian men were promised green cards and good jobs in the United States. In a conspiracy that spanned from Mumbai to Mississippi, the men watched as their dreams turned into never-ending nightmares. Instead of green cards, they received temporary H-2B visas. Recruited to repair oil rigs in the Gulf Coast, their employer International Signal, “forced them to work round-the-clock shifts and to live in squalid work camps, where they were fed frozen rice and moldy bread.”

Read full story
507 comments

Lawyers unite to shut down AI-powered glasses designed to help individuals fight traffic tickets

AI to your defense. A New York-based startup DoNotPay, designed an AI-based “robot lawyer” to help people contest traffic tickets in court. The defendant would need to wear AI-powered glasses that would record court proceedings then relay responses to their ear using a small speaker. The first defense was supposed to take place in California on February 22, but it’s no longer the case.

Read full story
76 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy