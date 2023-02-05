Woman arrested for allegedly killing her doppelganger

Photo by Kindel Media

In a tale straight out of a best-selling crime novel, a woman in Germany is being accused of killing her doppelganger in order to fake her own death.

Only that this is not fiction. Two parents who were searching for their missing daughter had their hearts broken momentarily upon finding her car with a dead woman in the back seat. It seemed like the worst had already happened. Heartbreak turned to more confusion once the police pulled out the body from the car. It turned out that this was not their daughter but another woman who had uncanny resemblance to her.

Shahraban K., a German-Iraqi woman, is suspected by police and prosecutors of murdering the said woman. Her parents traveled from Munich to Ingolstadt to look for her after she had stopped responding to their phone calls. Initially, the police thought she was a victim of homicide but soon raised doubts once the victim’s fingerprints didn’t match with those on record. In the course of their investigation, the authorities were also able to gather evidence that pointed to the suspect being seen driving around the local area.

With this new information, the police arrested the suspect the following day. At the time of her arrest, she was with a 23-year-old Kosovan man. They were both suspected to be involved in the homicide. It was not immediately determined what the motive for the killing was. The police believe that the suspect chatted online with a number of women who resembled her and tried to lure them into a meeting through false promises.

