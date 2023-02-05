"Operation Nightingale" leads to takedown of fake nursing diplomas scheme

Photo by Павел Сорокин

You would want to believe that the person serving you is competent and certified in their trade. Personally, I place mechanics, pilots, surgeons, and all those who instruct them (teachers) high on the list. It has happened more than one time in Florida. Between 2016 and 2021, more than 16,000 fake nursing diplomas were issued by three Florida-based schools.

“The schools involved in the alleged scheme include Siena College, Palm Beach School of Nursing and Sacred Heart International Institute.” Those who participated in the alleged fraud obtained fake transcripts and diplomas enabling them to sit for the national nursing board exam. About 2,400 out of the 7,600 students that obtained the fake diplomas were able to pass the licensure exam, most of them from New York. Those licensed in New York can work in many other states including Florida.

The students paid a total of $116 million between 2016 and 2021, averaging about $15,000 per diploma . 25 individuals, including school directors and some diploma recipients have been charged with wire fraud-related charges. This scheme, "potentially endangers the health and safety of patients and insults the honorable profession of nursing," said Special Agent in Charge Omar Pérez Aybar. According to the investigation, there hasn't been any alleged or confirmed case indicating that patients were harmed by the nurses implicated in the case.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

