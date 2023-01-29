Russian spies as next-door neighbors; "the girls built a lemonade stand", as they blended into the American culture

Photo by Nikita BeloKhonov

Not to make you feel paranoid, but do you really know who your next-door neighbor is? “Operation Ghost Stories” sounds like a mildly-named Halloween movie. It was more serious than that. In the year 2000, The FBI learned that there were multiple sets of Russian spies living in the United States posing as ordinary Americans. They had been trained in Russia to blend into everyday American life by getting married, getting jobs, bringing up family, and at the same time, sending coded messages back to Russia.

They went to school with Americans, reveled at July fourth parties, and obtained jobs they believed would give them access to people in powerful positions. The spying game evidently requires great patience. While the Russians were busy making calculated connections in the U.S., the FBI quietly tracked their actions, starting by bugging their homes. Eventually, the FBI was able to crack their communications.

It was a race against time. The investigators wanted to wait long enough to find out as many contacts the Russians were working with, while at the same time wanting to make sure that they didn’t give them too much time to pass intelligence back to Russia. Did they have access to sensitive information?

One of the couples, Cynthia and Richard Murphy, all fabricated names had obtained fabricated birth certificates from Pennsylvania and New York respectively. Cynthia’s business card indicated that she worked as a financial planner in Manhattan while Richard claimed to be a stay-at-home dad raising their two daughters, aged nine, and eleven. Their real names were “Vladimir and Lydia Guryev.” A former neighbor, Elizabeth Lapin, said that the Guryevs weren’t overly social but did not appear to be hiding either. “The girls built a lemonade stand one summer,” Lapin said. “That was such an American thing.”

When the FBI determined that they had gathered enough information, they carried out a raid, arresting all ten individuals. They pled guilty to being Russian agents and were released into Russian custody. In exchange, Russia agreed to release four people who had been “incarcerated in Russia for alleged contact with Western intelligence agencies.” How well do you know your neighbor?

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.