Police threatened her with a sledgehammer; Russian teenager facing jail for online posts criticizing war in Ukraine

A nineteen-year-old from the rural Arkhangelsk region in Russia has been added to the terrorist list that includes members from Isis, Taliban, and Al-Qaeda. Olesya Krivtsova is being accused of justifying terrorism by posting on Instagram about the Crimean bridge explosion as well as “ allegedly [making a] critical repost of the war in a student chat on the Russian social network VK.” She’s now under house arrest and must wear an ankle bracelet to track her movements. On her other ankle, she sports an anti-Putin tattoo.

She’s not the only one facing charges. According to an independent rights monitor, there were 61 cases initiated in 2022, with at least 26 of those leading to sentencing. A local Communist Party leader criticized the teen on public television suggesting that she should be sent to the frontlines in Donbas so that she can have an idea of what the troops are facing every day. Her arrest was quite lurid, with the police bursting into the apartment she shares with her husband. They were forced to lie down on their faces and threatened with a sledgehammer, “, which the officers told her was a “hello” from the Wagner Group.”