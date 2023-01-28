T. V. co-hosts part ways with employer after extensive press coverage of their workplace romance

Photo by Coach Space null

Sharing a mutual love of running and the outdoors, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the co-hosts of ABC’s afternoon show, “GMA3”, had an onscreen chemistry that was undeniable. On November 30, 2022, the Daily Mail published a photo-laden article that laid bare their offscreen romance while still married to other people. Since then, both have separated from their spouses and have been regularly photographed going on about with their lives.

While it’s possible that their spouses might have had their suspicions, it did not stop the co-hosts from feigning normalcy and involving them in family interactions. People familiar with their relationship told Dailmailonline.com, "Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other's spouses.”

Captions photos show them cozying up in a pub, getting out separately to catch an Uber, and finally arriving at T.J. Holmes's apartment. That must hurt! At some point, Robach restricted comments on her Instagram account after some observant followers noticed that her wedding ring and husband were missing from the photos.

Initially, the executives at ABC pulled the duo from the air and indicated that they had not violated their workplace policy. ABC News president Kimberly Godwin said then, that it was the best way to stop internal and external distractions as the company conducted a review. Now, ABC News and the due have agreed to part ways. This comes on the heels of relentless coverage of Holmes’s other workplace romances

