Patients forgo treatment, or delay retirement to afford drug while pharmaceutical company made $114 billion in six years

Pete Lakeman

In 2016, millions of patients with inflammatory conditions such as arthritis were about to get a big break. The patent for the blockbuster anti-inflammatory drug, Humira, was about to expire. The regulators had already given their nod to a competing drug, and several copycats were closing in. This was expected to push downwards the $50,000 per year list price for Humira.

For too many times to count, the American consumer has had no luck against giant pharma. Through convoluted exploitation of the U.S. patent system, Abbvie, the Humira manufacturer, stopped any competitor from entering the market. For the next six years, the drug price increased to the detriment of the patients. “Today, Humira is the most lucrative franchise in pharmaceutical history”, having generated $ 114 billion since 2016.

That monopoly is slated to end next week with the coming to the market of Amjevita, the competitor that had been given a blessing in 2016. Nine more Humira competitors will enter the market this year including one from the pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer. Analysts are predicting a tumble in this drug’s price, finally bringing relief to the actual pain and pockets of patients worldwide.

Abbvie has been especially aggressive in exploiting its monopoly. Since 2016, Humira's price has increased 30 times over the last 20 years, concluding with an 8 percent increase this month. Consequently, the list price for the drug has skyrocketed to $80,000 per year. Patients that were interviewed reported that they were choosing to forgo treatment, while others delayed their retirement so that they would be able to afford their out-of-pocket costs for the drug.

I'm credentialed social studies and biological sciences teacher with over twenty years of classroom experience.

California State
