American nightmare; They paid $20,000 for jobs and green cards only to be chaperoned to stores, and eat frozen rice

For $20,000 each, 500 Indian men were promised green cards and good jobs in the United States. In a conspiracy that spanned from Mumbai to Mississippi, the men watched as their dreams turned into never-ending nightmares. Instead of green cards, they received temporary H-2B visas. Recruited to repair oil rigs in the Gulf Coast, their employer International Signal, “forced them to work round-the-clock shifts and to live in squalid work camps, where they were fed frozen rice and moldy bread.”

H-2B visas meant that these workers were bound to only one employer. Signal International clearly understood that implication and took full advantage of their hapless employees. After several months, their visas expired, and as such the workers were now in the U.S. illegally. The company kept them rotating on the day-and-night shifts and having them live in trailers, 24 men per each. The trailers were built on top of a toxic waste dump.

The workers’ movements were closely monitored. They could go and out of the labor camp for things like groceries, but only with a company chaperone. The person who had come up with the camp idea, and didn't know much about conditions in India, had thought that the workers would be grateful to have somewhere to live that was within walking distance to work.

Through a lengthy and secretive plan, and with the help of a labor activist, the workers managed to escape and sue their employer. “The jury found that the company, the attorney in New Orleans and the Indian labor recruiter had committed forced labor and trafficking and mail fraud and wire fraud and a number of other things.” The company CEO apologized, and the court awarded the workers millions of dollars in damages.

